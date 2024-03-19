International Gymnastics Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Complete list - US gymnasts Julianne McNamara and Carly Patterson make it to the list

The 27th annual International Gymnastics Hall of Fame ceremony will see the induction of Julianne McNamara, Carly Patterson, Rustam Sharipov, and Josef Stalder. Each of the four gymnasts holds multiple medals at the Olympic Games and are legends of the sport.

McNamara is an American gymnast who first rose to fame in 1980, she won the national all-around title. A year later, McNamara won bronze in the uneven bars category at the Moscow World Championships.

The highlight of the American’s career came in 1984, when she won gold in the uneven bars, becoming the first woman from the nation to win an individual event gold medal in Olympic history. The gymnast also won a silver in the team and floor events at the 1984 Games.

Carly Patterson’s induction into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame is undoubtedly well-deserved, given that in 2004 she became the first American to win an Olympic all-around title.

The Texas resident also clinched two Olympic silvers in Athens, one in the balance beam and one in the team event. A year before that, Patterson had claimed gold alongside the American team at the 2003 Anaheim World Championships, as well as a silver in the all-around.

Ukraine's Rustam Sharipov is a three-time Olympic medalist. In 1992, he won his first Olympic championship, finishing atop the podium in the team event while representing the ‘Unified Team’. Four years later, he won gold in the parallel bars and bronze in the team event, this time while representing his country.

Josef Stalder is getting inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame posthumously. The Swiss gymnast holds a total of seven Olympic medals, including a gold on the horizontal bars that came in 1948. Stalder’s eponymous skill is the ‘Stalder Circle’, a widely popular move on both the uneven and high bars.

International Gymnastics Hall of Fame: When is the 2024 induction ceremony?

Julianne McNamara, Carly Patterson, Rustam Sharipov, and Josef Stalder will be inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame on May 18. The ceremony will take place at the Petroleum Club in Oklahoma City.

The Hall of Fame was founded by the publisher of the International Gymnastics Magazine, Glenn Sundby, in 1986. The museum was initially located in Oceanside but was moved to Oklahoma a decade after its establishment.

As of now, the Hall of Fame resides inside the Science Museum Oklahoma, which was formerly known as the Omniplex.