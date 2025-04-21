Iowa Wrestling gets major boost with transfer of 3-time NCAA DIII champion Massoma Endene

Iowa Wrestling has received a major boost with the transfer of three-time NCAA DIII champion, Massoma Endene, into their squad. With this, he now joins Nasir Bailey, Jordan Williams, and Dean Peterson among the other wrestlers from the transfer portal.

Ad

Endene announced his transfer to the Iowa Hawkeyes program. Endene, a Dallas native, has racked up an impressive record during his stint including an unbeaten record of 28 and 21 wins during 2023-24 and 2024-25 respectively.

The 23-year-old rising star made the major career announcement on his Instagram handle. The post featured a picture of Endene with the insignia of the Hawks representing Iowa Wrestling. He wrote a two-word caption, stating:

"Gods plan"

Ad

Trending

Ad

Massoma Endene represented the USA at the 2024 U23 World Wrestling Championships. In addition to this, he finished as a runner-up during the 2022 NJCAA Championships.

Earlier in February, Bo Bassett strengthened the Iowa Wrestling team by committing to join them for the Class of 2026. He chose Iowa over Penn State, Oklahoma State and Virginia Tech, which were his final four options for both athletic and academic reasons.

Bassett is one of the rising stars in the United States, with his top accomplishments including winning U17 World title in 2021 and earning the bronze medal at the U20 World Championships in 2024.

Ad

Iowa Wrestling new transfer Massoma Endene reflects on after winning 3rd national DII title

Massoma Endene opened up after winning his third NCAA title at the 2025 NCAA D3 Championships. He did so by winning against Cameron Butka with a majority decision of 11-3 in the 197 lbs on March 15.

Having previously won the national titles in the 2024 and 2023 championships, Endene shared the heartfelt moment with his mother and teammates, which he later posted on his Instagram handle. He captioned the post, writing:

Ad

“This is what it’s all about. A kid that came from nothing with a dream, a team that became my family, and a moment we’ll never forget.”

Ad

His victory contributed to Wartburg’s overall success at the NCAA DIII Championships, where they shared the team title with Johnson & Wales at 83.5 points, the first shared national title in 92 years of NCAA history.

Almost a month later, Endene has added another notable accomplishment to his possession by claiming the 2025 U23 Pan American Championships title in the 97kg with a victory over Mexico’s Iturriza by 15-6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More