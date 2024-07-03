Is Noah Lyles racing before the Paris Olympics 2024? Everything about the world champion's schedule ahead of the Summer Games

Noah Lyles is headed to the 2024 Paris Olympics in what could be a historic campaign for the 26-year-old if he manages to fulfil his claims of winning four gold medals. While he will be a favorite for the 100m, the 200m and the 4x100m relay gold medals, his participation in the 4x400m relay competition remains in jeopardy.

Lyles has been at the top of the sprinting world in the last couple of years, and continued his dominance with blistering runs at the 2024 U.S.Track and Field Olympic Team Trials. But will fans get to see the reigning world champion race again before the Games?

Yes, Noah Lyles will be competing in his premier event, 200m, at the Monaco Diamond League on July 12. He will race Botswana sprinting sensation Letsile Tebogo, fellow American Courtney Lindsay, Germany’s Joshua Hartmann, Swiss sprinter William Reais and Ivory Coast's Cheickna Traore.

Lyles is the world leader in the 200m with his blistering run of 19.53s from the 2024 USATF Trials. He is also the fastest man on the track with a personal best of 19.31s, the third fastest in history. The next fastest sprinters on the Monaco Diamond League track will be Tebogo with a personal best of 19.50s and Lindsay with a lifetime best of 19.71.

Noah Lyles will be a hot favorite to take the 200m crown at the Monaco Diamond League to boost his confidence ahead of the Olympics. However, he will be expecting a tough fight from Letsile Tebogo.

The reigning world champion is also slated to compete in the 100m at the London Diamond League on July 26th.

What is Noah Lyles' schedule at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Noah Lyles will be first seen in action on August 3 in the men's 100m preliminary round. The men's round 1 will also take place on the same day. If Noah qualifies to semifinals, he will fight for a place in the finals, both of which events are scheduled on August 4.

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 9 - Getty Images

The world champion will then take the field for the 200m on August 5 inside the iconic Stade de France. He will compete in the semifinals on August 7 followed by the finals on August 8, where he will be vying not just for the gold medal but the world record as well.

Noah Lyles is also expected to be part of USA's 4x100m squad which competes for the first time on August 8 before the 200m finals. The finals of the event will take place on August 9.

