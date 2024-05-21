Is Sha'Carri Richardson racing at the Eugene Diamond League 2024? Everything about the American sprinter's next meet

The reigning 100m and 4x100m world champion Sha'Carri Richardson is all set to participate in her first 100-meter event of the 2024 season, the Eugene Diamond League 2024, also known as the Prefontaine Classic 2024, scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 25.

The fifth leg of the Diamond League series will be organized at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field stadium, where there will be a total of 14 competitive events, men's and women's combined. However, the female athletes will compete in eight disciplines as compared to the males, who will be participating in six events. Sha'Carri Richardson will be there at the starting line at 23:42 CET/UTC+2 for the 100-meter women's dash.

To focus on the upcoming challenges, the runner has isolated herself from the outside noise, and only her friends and family are allowed in that space. In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Richardson said:

"I’ve created my own type of environment where I’m locked in on a day to day, with my family and my friends, I’m in this bubble and I don't have to worry about the outside stuff getting in. It’s easy to maintain that motivation and focus."

Richardson was supposed to begin her 2024 track pursuits through the Miramar Invitational, but the sprinter withdrew her name from the event.

Sha'Carri Richardson's outdoor season performance in 2024

Day 8: World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson kicked off her 2024 outdoor season at the Xiamen Diamond League after announcing her withdrawal from the Miramar Invitational on social media.

She competed in the 200-meter event, where Torrie Lewis of Australia finished ahead of her and won the race with 22.96 seconds on the clock, while Richardson trailed her closely and finished in second place with 22.99 seconds.

The following meeting in Shanghai/Suzhou was no better, as she ended up finishing in third place with 23.11 seconds. Daryll Neita of Great Britain took home the victory with 22.62 seconds on the clock, while Anavia Battle of the United States finished second with 22.99 seconds. The Dallas-born athlete also participated in the Florida Relays in March, where her team finished second.