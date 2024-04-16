"Is this a tease for a comeback?", "There’s still time for Paris" - Fan reacts as Usain Bolt reminisces on his career ahead of Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympics are just 101 days away and amid the hype for the Games, track and field legend Usain Bolt seems to be missing his running days. He shared a message on his X (formerly Twitter) handle indicating the same.

Bolt is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated names in his sport. His unbelievable performances in the Olympics and his stellar records have made him irreplaceable. He has got his fans all pumped up after sharing a tweet that says he wants to see himself run again.

"I wish I could see Usain Bolt run one more time," he wrote on X on Monday, April 15.

This tweet left many fans on the platform confused. Some of them echoed the same wish, while others were left wondering whether this was a comeback announcement.

One of his fans commented:

"Is this a tease for a comeback?"

Another fan hyped up Bolt for the Paris Olympics 2024 and stated:

"Don't we all? There's still time for Paris."

One admirer expressed she just had the exact thoughts, writing:

"Words out of my mouth."

Another fan requested Bolt to return to the field one last time, tweeting:

"Pull down those spikes bro... The world wants a final one."

Yet another fan wrote:

"Yes I wish so, come on bro, one more time!"

Usain Bolt's Olympic and World Championship achievements

Usain Bolt was one of the most renowned names on the Olympic stage. While he did not start on a good note at the 2004 Summer Games in Athens, he enjoyed plenty of glory in the following editions.

Bolt won gold in the 100m and 200m events in three back-to-back Olympics - the 2008 Beijing Olympics, 2012 Lomdon, and 2016 Rio de Janeiro. This is an achievement that has not yet been matched by any sprinter so far.

Bolt was equally incredible when it came to the World Championships. He clinched gold in every 100m, 200m, and 4x100m event from 2009 to 2015. However, his gold in the 2011 edition's 100m event has since been taken away as Usain Bolt was disqualified due to a false start.

Overall, he has bagged 11 gold medals in World Championships.

