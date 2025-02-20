"Is this all you want?" - Oklahoma State University wrestling coach David Taylor delivers an inspiring message to the team amid NCAA season

David Taylor, the head coach of Oklahoma State Wrestling, recently urged his team to think beyond their limits. He challenged them to reflect on whether they were truly pushing themselves to their highest potential or merely settling for what they had already achieved.

Taylor, also known as Magic Man, began his inaugural season as head coach of Oklahoma State University's wrestling program in November 2024. Under his guidance, the team commenced the 2024-2025 season with a commanding 38-6 victory over Utah Valley.

The head coach, reflecting on the team, shared a video on his Instagram handle. In the video, he motivated his team members with his kind words, saying (0:02 onwards):

"About want you want. Why you wrestle? think about, like what do you want out of season? Is this all you want? Right now? You know, I think, I think what's coming up is like, I think we want out of this season individually, and as a team."

David Taylor faces tough choice for Oklahoma State's 133-pound wrestler

David Taylor/ Source: Instagram/ @magicmanosu

Recently, David Taylor acknowledged the difficulty in selecting Oklahoma State's 133-pound wrestler, highlighting that some lineup decisions are simple while others require careful evaluation. With just two duals left before the Big 12 Championships, he must decide between Reece Witcraft and Cael Hughes.

Witcraft and Hughes bring different strengths to the team, with the former having experience at the NCAA Championships and Hughes in freshman season. Taylor shared that he is yet to make a final decision, and he reassured that both wrestlers are performing well and contributing to the team's success.

During an interview with the Oklahoman on February 7, 2025, the head coach said:

“Sometimes it’s straightforward, sometimes it’s a little more murky. But they’re both doing a great job. It’ll continue to figure itself out.”

David Taylor boasted an exceptional wrestling career, winning multiple global titles. He claimed his first World Championship gold in 2018 by defeating Iran's Hassan Yazdani. He won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a last-second takedown against Yazdani.

Although he lost to Yazdani at the 2021 World Championships, Taylor reclaimed his world title in 2022 with a 7-1 victory. In 2023, he secured his third World Championship gold, pinning Yazdani in the final.

