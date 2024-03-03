Femke Bol has expressed surprise at people doubting her to go faster following her performance at the Dutch Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn.

Bol came into the event having clocked 49.24s but she improved her world record timing by 0.07s in the 400m race at the World Athletics Indoor championships in Glasgow on Saturday (March 2). The athlete blazed to a stunning victory by clocking 49.17s.

Femke Bol left behind her teammate Lieke Klaver who came second at 50.16s. On the other hand, American athlete Alexis Holmes came third at 50.24s.

Speaking after the race, Bol said:

“Last year I ran a world record and now I’ve done it again. Isn’t it good enough yet?”

Femke Bol’s journey from a nasty fall to winning gold at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Bol at World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Day One

Dutch athlete Femke Bol did not have the best start at the 2023 World Athletics Championships but definitely had an inspiring conclusion.

Last year, Bol made headlines on Day 1 of the world championships for her nasty fall in the 4x400m mixed relay race. She competed with her team in the race with athletes Terrence Agard, Isaya Klein Ikkink, and Lieke Klaver.

Bol was leading the last lap of the mixed relay race when American athlete Alexis Holmes came to the same level as her. They were just a few meters away from the finishing line when Bol suddenly lost her balance on the track and crashed to the ground right on her face. Moreover, the baton slipped from her hand, resulting in the Dutch team’s disqualification.

The experience shattered Bol but she pumped herself for the women's 400m hurdles. She put her best self on track in the finals at Budapest and won the gold medal. The athlete reached the finish line within 50.17s, leaving behind her competitors Shamier Little and Rushell Clayton.

She later on expressed her drive to win the gold at the 400m hurdles race, after the disappointment she faced in the 4x400m mixed relay race. Bol told Citus Mag in an interview:

"It gave me fire," she expressed. "Yeah it gave me fire and it also gave me a bit of scared emotions sometimes. But I also could keep them. 'You've had such a good year. You're so strong. You're not gonna let one really really bad moment screw up this whole tournament," she continued.