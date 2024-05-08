Apart from being one of the finest global track runners, Sha'Carri Richardson is equally known for her bold fashion sense. The track and field athlete recently revealed the secret behind her fashionista avatar following her collaboration with the sparkling soft drink brand, Sprite.

Last month, Sha'Carri Richardson became the first-ever female athlete in history to partner with Sprite as the brand brought back its legendary 'Obey Your Thirst' campaign that aims to celebrate the authenticity of individuals. Richardson joins the elite list of athletes like Kobe Bryant and Lebron James with this latest venture, who had previously been a part of the campaign.

In a recent interview with Essence, Sha'Carri Richardson elaborated on how she stays true to herself and how she pulls off that vibrant personal aesthetic. When asked about the driving force behind her unique fashion sense, the reigning 100-meter world champion stated:

"I would say when it comes to just inspiration for my beauty or just how I express myself, it comes from the women in my life. I feel like I’ve come from women who have shown me that being your authentic self is all you need, as well as, of course, being respectful."

Richardson also added that she has gathered encouragement from the women in her life when it comes to her nails, hair, or even self-expression. She stated that she learned these lessons from them when she was growing up.

Sha'Carri Richardson featured in a 2024 Olympics ad

Sha'Carri Richardson at the Team USA Olympic Portrait Shoot

Forbes reported on Sunday that Sha'Carri Richardson was a part of NBCUniversal's advertising campaign for the Paris Olympics 2024. The 24-year-old was featured in the ad alongside American rapper Cardi B which aired during the Kentucky Derby telecast.

In the commercial, Richardson and Cardi B could be seen discussing their professional endeavors. When asked about training and how often she trains in a week, Richardson replied:

"I literally train five days out of the week, a nine to five in corporate, is my nine to five on the track"

Jennifer Storms, the CMO of Entertainment and Sports for NBCUniversal, stated that casting Richardson and Cardi B alongside each other was a perfect decision as the two have been trailblazers in their respective fields. Storms stated in an official press release:

"Pairing Sha’Carri with Cardi was a natural fit. They are titans in their respective fields, mutual fans of each other, and share many common interests."

Richardson will be looking to confirm her ticket to the Paris Olympics 2024 at the U.S. Olympic Trials in June. If she manages to do so, she'll be debuting in the Olympics with the reigning 100-meter world champion reputation.