“It definitely wasn’t easy”- Ilona Maher gets emotional while recalling special moments from Olympic medal winning appearance

Ilona Maher recently celebrated Olympic Day by recalling the special moments from her bronze medal win at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She also penned an emotional note to mark the occasion.

Ilona Maher rose to fame after her incredible performance in rugby at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where the US team faced the Australian team for the bronze medal. She and her team bested the Australians with a score of 14-12 and bagged their first-ever Olympic medal for the USA in rugby.

On June 23, 2025, Maher celebrated Olympic Day by recalling the wholesome moment of winning the bronze medal in Paris. Taking to her Instagram handle, she uploaded a video of the moment where she was seen enjoying the fireworks in Paris. Explaining the POV of the video, she added text on the video that read:

Trending

"Happy Olympic Day. I remember in this moment thinking to mydelf, 'wow, we actually did it." I felt pide and peace that we accomplished our goal."

Getting emotional while recalling these moments, she aslo penned a heartfelt note in the caption of the post that read:

"So much has happened since that closing ceremony but I still reflect on it and get emotional. I’m so proud of my team and everything we did. It definitely wasn’t easy," wrote Ilona Maher.

Maher made her Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she and her team fell short of earning a podium finish in women's rugby sevens.

Ilona Maher opened up about staying in the Olympic Village at the 2024 Summer Games

In one of the episodes of the podcast 'House of Maher,' hosted by the Ilona Maher and her sisters, the rugby player made her feelings known about staying at the Olympic village during the Paris Olympics. The American was also asked about her experience of interacting with other athletes in the village, to which she replied: (15:30 onwards)

"I imagine that there are for sure people who are you know, getting their rocks off. I think as it's called having fun in there, but also we're here to get a medal, like we're not here to really mess around too much," Ilona Maher said.

Adding to this, she revealed that all the athletes had the same goal of representing their nation and winning a medal.

"We're here to you know compete for our country, something that we've beeen dreaming about our whole lives. So there is that, you know, you are in a village with the hottest people in the world, the hottest, fittest people in the world," she added.

Outside of her rugby endeavors, Ilona Maher also made a name for herself in the reality TV show world after participating in Dancing With the Stars. She earned a second-place finish in this show alongside her partner, Alan Bersten.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More