"It didn’t turn out that way"- Daniel Roberts gets candid after losing Nike contract despite delivering on track with medals

Daniel Roberts was left confused when his sponsor dropped him after a great athletic season. The American sprinter and hurdler had been showing consistent form for over six years, winning medals and making teams.

Ad

Roberts won a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 110m hurdles and won the bronze at the 2023 World Championship. The athlete was also part of the 110m hurdles lineup at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where he finished ninth.

For over six years, Roberts has been posting impressive times. In 2024, the athlete ran a career best of 12.96 seconds at the Olympic trials and converted that into a podium finish in Paris.

Ad

Trending

In a recent exclusive with Forbes, Daniel Roberts opened up about how, after having the best season of his career, he found out that his sponsor, Nike, had dropped him. Reflecting on it, Roberts said:

"Honestly, I don’t know. I was definitely very much confused. I’m starting to find a rhythm. The results are there. I’m kind of expecting good things on the contract side, the financial side. It didn’t turn out that way. Any pro, any young athlete in the sport, we’re told: ‘Get medals. Make teams.’ I’ve done that over my six years as a pro. "

Ad

Daniel Roberts felt that after a successful season, perhaps Nike might extend his contract. But he wanted the window for negotiations to stay open. Instead, Nike parted ways with him. Roberts added during the interview that he didn't know the exact reasons behind the athletic footwear and apparel giant's decision to drop him as an athlete.

Daniel Roberts on having a strong Grand Slam Track inaugural season

After an impressive Paris Olympics campaign, Daniel Roberts also had success during the inaugural Grand Slam Track season, making a total of $45,000 after finishing in fourth and fifth place in the men's short hurdles.

Ad

After a solid Grand Slam Track showing in the three meets, the athlete posted on his Instagram:

“You keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on You, because he trust in You..”

While Daniel Roberts is now on the lookout for a new sponsor, he will be looking forward to having another medal finish at the US Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Also on his list of targets for the rest of the year will be qualifying for the World Athletics Championships, scheduled to take place in Japan in September.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More