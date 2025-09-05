"It was disappointing"- Usain Bolt opens up about returning Olympic gold medal after Jamaican teammate failed dope test

Usain Bolt recently opened up about losing his Olympic gold medal after his teammate tested positive for a banned substance. Team Jamaica was stripped of the men's 4x100m gold medal in January 2017 that they won at the Beijing Olympics after Nesta Carter's sample was found positive for methylhexaneamine, a substance that was banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.
Team Jamaica had emerged as the strongest squad in the men's 4x100m relay through the qualifying rounds in Beijing, and they broke the world record in the event with a performance of 37.10s to win the Olympic gold medal. The victory took Bolt's medal count in the Beijing edition of the quadrennial games to three.
Bolt went on to become a legend in the sport by winning six more Olympic gold medals in the next decade. As he was set to compete in his final track season in 2017, he had to return his 4x100m gold medal that he won at the Beijing Olympics. He spoke about returning his Olympic gold medal in his latest interview with The Times. Usain Bolt shared that Nesta Carter had apologized to him; however, he was very disappointed.
Moreover, as years had passed since he had to submit his medal, Usain Bolt shared that he had moved on.
"Nesta Carter came to me and apologised. It was disappointing. But everybody makes mistakes. I’ve moved on," he said.
Despite the disappointment, Bolt stated that it does not change his contribution and impact on the sport.
Usain Bolt opens up about maintaining his legacy
Usain Bolt opened up about maintaining his legacy by creating an impact on society after he retired from the sport. The legendary athlete shared that he was actively working with his foundation to give opportunities to the next generation.
Moreover, he hoped that future generations would be inspired by his relentless pursuits on the track that spanned over 15 years.
"I work mainly with the Usain Bolt Foundation to help give opportunities to the next generation. I hope that my achievements can inspire people to work hard to be whoever they want to be, whether that is in sport or business or entertainment or whatever. I feel that what I have achieved on the track – world records and three gold medals in three different Olympic Games – has cemented my name in sporting history," he said.
Bolt hoped to continue to work hard off the track and enjoy his retirement with his family.