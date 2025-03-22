“It feels psychotic” - Former Olympic champion Shawn Johnson reflects on how gymnastics affected her parents after becoming a mother of three

Former artistic gymnast Shawn Johnson recently shared her thoughts on her past experiences in the sport and the impact it had on her parents. The four-time Olympic medalist also reflected on her prior involvement in gymnastics, which consumed a major part of her life.

Johnson began her journey at the age of three. Under her coach, Liang Chow, a former artistic gymnast, she went on to become one of the most prominent artistic gymnasts, winning three gold medals at the World Championships.

During her recent appearance on the Post Run High Podcast with Kate Mackz, Johnson, she expressed understanding and sentiments of how her parents were impacted by her attachment to the sport, especially her mother. She mentioned:

“It feels psychotic. That's a harsh word to use but I cannot imagine. I don't know how my parents did it. And I now understand so much more kind of the pain that my parents went through. My mom always said she felt like she was losing her daughter because I spent so much time at the gym willingly.” [5:35 onwards]

She continued:

“And she literally would like ask me before practice; she's like, 'Are you sure you want to go, like we can go to the mall? I'll take you shopping. We can go get ice cream.' And it was always led by me but it was truly like the love of my life.”

At the Pan-American Games, she clinched five gold medals and two silver medals. She also won two medals in the American Cup. She decided to retire from the sport in 2012.

Shawn Johnson credits Simone Biles for elevating mental health perspectives in the sport

Shawn Johnson at Beauty & Balance - Source: Getty

Shawn Johnson is a former artistic gymnast who competed at the elite level of the sport. During an interview with Elle in 2024, she shared her thoughts on how Simone Biles is bringing change in gymnastics with mental health concerns and safety. She mentioned:

“She started a movement that allowed little girls to feel like they had voices again. She truly will change the lives of every kid who is in the sport from now on, because of what she did.”

Apart from her decorated career, the native of Des Moines, Iowa, has also written two books. Her first book is titled Shawn Johnson, Olympic Champion: Stories Behind the Smile, and was released in January 2009.

She then wrote another book, Winning Balance: What I've Learned So Far About Love, Faith and Living Your Dreams, which became the New York Times best seller. It was released in June 2012.

