“It would be a great way to end things"- Lindsey Vonn makes stance clear on her upcoming career plans

Lindsey Vonn spoke about her plans to make a final appearance in the professional skiing circuit at the upcoming Winter Olympics in 2026. The American Alpine skier made headlines late in 2024 when she announced that she would be coming out of retirement to compete in the current Alpine Skiing season.

Vonn made this decision after undergoing a partial knee replacement surgery in April 2024 to find a permanent solution to her recurring knee issues. The 40-year-old competed in her first race at the FIS Fall Festival and expressed her gratitude for being able to return to competition mode once again nearly after six years.

Lindsey Vonn revealed that she hopes to make steady improvements in her performances as the season progresses. As she geared up to compete in her third World Cup race of the season in Cortina, Vonn spoke to AP about her career plans and revealed that she hopes to compete at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic Games, where she would like to ultimately bid goodbye to the sport once and for all.

"I would never go past that. It would be a great way to end things — for once and for all I don’t know if it’s possible. I have to stay on my feet, unlike today. I have to keep things going and if I can make it, it would be a thrilling and a great way to kind of close the loop on my career — I guess the second chapter of my career," she said.

"But I’m really trying not to think that far ahead. I have to stick with what’s on today and tomorrow and just kind of building and getting everything dialed in. But I definitely am thinking about it and I hope that I can get there,” she added.

Lindsey Vonn's pens down an emotional note after first comeback race

Lindsey Vonn at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Downhill Training - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn took to Instagram to pen an emotional note as she competed in her first race nearly after six years. The former World Cup champion revealed how she enjoyed herself while getting back to the slopes and the moment brought back a lot of nostalgia to her.

Along with the support of her teammates, he had a great time in Colorado and was optimistic about her upcoming races.

"Well… I have officially qualified for the World Cup!! The races this weekend were so much fun and a great training opportunity. Still have some work to do but this is a great step in my progression. Being in the start with my teammates it felt like I had never stopped racing…but at the same time I have to keep everything in perspective," she wrote.

Furthermore, she thanked her family, coaches, and fans for their unwavering support, and she aimed to dominate the slopes once again.

