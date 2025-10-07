"It was hard to just watch" - Usain Bolt gets real on being a spectator & not competing at World Athletics Championships 2025

Usain Bolt recently made his feelings known on attending the World Athletics Championships this year, watching on from the sidelines as Jamaica earned multiple medals at the tournament. Bolt stated that it was hard to watch from the outside, but also expressed his support for the next generation of Jamaican sprinters, including Oblique Seville and Kishane Thompson.

Ad

Usain Bolt celebrated passionately as he saw Seville and Thompson earn gold and silver respectively in the Men's 100m, with Seville becoming the first Jamaican man since Bolt to win a world title in the 100m. Seville works under Glen Mills, who was Bolt's coach for about 13 years.

In an interview with Forbes India, Bolt said: (1:20 onwards)

"Yeah, for sure. I do miss competing. I was at the World Championships this year and it was hard to watch, just watch. It was also exciting so I was really happy but it's tough to watch. The guys actually came one two this year, so I was very happy to see Jamaica back on top this year."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Usain Bolt also recently discussed his life after retirement, stating that he spends time with his kids and often visits the gym.

Usain Bolt on the physical challenges he faces after retiring

Bolt Talks To Students In Mumbai - Source: Getty

Usain Bolt recently revealed what his life has been like after retirement, saying that he gets out of breath when walking upstairs. In an interview with the Telegraph, Bolt was asked if he still runs:

Ad

"I’m not a fan, but I think now that I’ve been out for a while, I have to actually start running because when I walk upstairs I get out of breath. I mostly do gym workouts. I think when I start working out fully again, I probably have to do some laps just to get my breathing right."

Ad

"Normally, I wake up just in time to see the kids off to school, and then it depends on what I have to do. If I have nothing to do, I just chill out. I might work out sometimes if I’m in a good mood. I just watch some series and chill until the kids come home. I spend some time with them, hang out, until they start annoying me. Then I leave. Afterwards, I just stay at home and watch movies or I’m into Lego now. So I do Lego."

Usain Bolt last competed at the 2017 World Championships in London, where he won the bronze medal in the Men's 100m.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More