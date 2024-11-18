"It was like I don't want to make this weight anymore"- Carter Starocci explains decision to change weight class, promises better version over 184 lbs

Carter Starocci has revealed that it had become difficult for him to cut weight down to 174 lbs. With a natural weight closer to 190 lbs, it made sense for him to move up to the 184 lbs category for the 2024-25 season. The Penn State wrestler won four consecutive national titles at 174 lbs from 2021-2024.

Starocci was among the favorites to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 86 Kg bracket following his NCAA triumph. However, after securing a dominant 12-4 win over Patrick Downey in the opening round, he was eliminated following a 4-6 loss to Trent Hilday.

The 23-year-old later announced he was coming back to Penn State for his fifth-year eligibility but would compete over the 184 lbs category. The four-time NCAA champion had planned to move up a weight class during the last season but didn't receive a heads-up from coach Cael Sanderson.

Speaking during an interview with Flo Wrestling, Starocci opened up about his decision to move up a weight class, explaining that it had become 'very hard' for him to cut down his weight to 174 lbs.

"It just got to a point where it was like I don't want to make this weight anymore. It was just really hard and it was last year," he said [4:40 onwards]

The 23-year-old added that he was excited to compete over the 184 lbs and hoped the world would see an even better version of him.

"I'm really excited like for me I believe I am always the guy who never gets tired, now moving up a weight class not really cutting anything, so I think I'll be an even a lot better version of myself," Carter Starocci added.

Starocci added that he typically weighed around 188-190 lbs, and cutting down to 184 lbs instead of 174 lbs was a significant change that made things easier for him.

Carter Starocci starts the 2024-25 season with an impressive victory over defending 184 lbs NCAA Champion

Carter Starocci started his 2024 season with an impressive victory in the 184 lbs category at the NWCA All-Star Classic on November 16. He was paired with the defending 184 lbs NCAA Champion Parker Keckeisen and went on to secure a sudden overtime victory.

The bout was evenly balanced for the majority of the three rounds and with only 35 seconds remaining, Starocci landed a clear shot on the Northern Iowa wrestler and converted it to a takedown to win 4-1. While the match won't count towards official records, the 23-year-old gained valuable confidence as he prepares to battle Keckeisen throughout the rest of the season.

