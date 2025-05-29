"It’s so ballistic"- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone makes her feelings known on 100m sprint amid GST Philadelphia transition

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is having a great competitive season, with an impressive start to the Grand Slam Track. The athlete has opened up about sprinting as she takes on a new event at the Grand Slam Track. She announced herself at the Grand Slam Track with wins in 400m and 400m hurdles in Kingston, Jamaica.

Ad

After her dominant debut victory at the first iteration of Grand Slam Track in Kingston, Mclaughlin-Levrone continued her streak in Miami. The 25-year-old improved on her time from Kingston, where she posted 52.76 in the 400-meter hurdles event. She won the 400m hurdles in Miami by registering 52.07 on the clock. The athlete is eyeing Philadelphia, the third meet of the Grand Slam Track, to leave a lasting impression in the inaugural edition of the Grand Slam Track.

Ad

Trending

In an interview with The Athletic (The New York Times), McLaughlin-Levrone shared how she feels about running her first 100m flat professionally and the 100m hurdles in the Philadelphia iteration of the Grand Slam Track.

“It’s a completely different energy system. It’s so ballistic; shooting out of the blocks, toe dragging. To create this force in a linear line down the track is so different than the grace that the 400m gives if you don’t have the best block start. That doesn’t exist in the 100m. It’s definitely been a shift these past few weeks, but it’s been great to work on sprint mechanics, block start and hurdle technique, because those are all things — even though they aren’t as important in longer races — which can still be of benefit down the line.”

Ad

Grand Slam Track is the brainchild of Michael Johnson, an Olympic legend. It has the potential to be a popular format, as it pushes the athletes to diversify into two different events in a three-day slam, collecting points to win the grand prize.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone celebrated three years of marriage with her husband

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone celebrated three years of togetherness with her husband, Andre Levrone Jr.. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shared a post on Instagram to celebrate three years of marriage along with a heartfelt caption.

Ad

"Oh how fast 3 years of marriage have already flown by… 🫶🏽💍🤍 cherishing all of the moments with you. Happy Anniversary my love! 🥹"

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has been learning new techniques by studying videos of Trayvon Bromell, the 2022 Diamond League winner. Bromell is a friend of her husband. Bromell is 29 years old and has won two bronze medals at the World Championships (2015 in Beijing and 2022 in Eugene) in the 100m.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More