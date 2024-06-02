“It's disgraceful” “Somewhere between depressing and embarrassing”: Fans lash out as BBC refuses to broadcast 2024 European Championships

In a blow to British track and field fans, it has been revealed that the BBC does not currently hold the rights to broadcast the European Championships. The competition will start in less than a week, and fans were left severely disappointed at the possibility of zero TV coverage for the event.

The Championships are scheduled to take place between June 7 and June 12 in Rome. A marquee event in the world of athletics, Great Britain will be sending a contingent of 72 stars to Italy, including two-time heptathlon world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson, British 800m and 400m record holders Keely Hodgkinson and Matthew Hudson-Smith, as well as sprinters Dina Asher-Smith and Zharnel Hughes.

However, as reported by the Daily Mail on Friday, May 31, the BBC is yet to secure the rights to broadcast the Championships, despite having been their home for a long time now. According to the Mail, the channel is still in talks with European Championships rights holders and the European Broadcasting Union, leaving fans disappointed at the possibility of no TV coverage of the competition.

With track and field’s declining popularity on the line, fans took to X to express their feelings, with one writing:

“Just shows how much importance is placed on athletics in this country. It’s disgraceful that it is not given the coverage it deserves. How are we to encourage future generations if it is not given the exposure?”

Another fan called this possible lack of TV coverage ‘depressing’ tweeting:

“Somewhere between depressing and embarrassing for the sport. Very much hope this gets sorted out.”

A couple of fans lamented the lack of ideal coverage for the European Championships.

“For such an important sport, with cheap rights compared with others, not to be put on a pedestal by the BBC is an abuse of the license fee we pay,” one X user wrote.

“Cannot believe with the amount of sport that is on TV it is still a nightmare trying to follow live athletics,” another fan added.

Other track and field enthusiasts mirrored this sentiment.

“What a shame, Back in the day terrestrial TV was instrumental in the success of British Athletics. The public could watch club athletics, the AAA or selection events, right up to the major games of the year. This allowed deep knowledge of the sport & care for Team GB competitors,” one commentator opied.

“How do we get Athletics promotion so wrong? Such a fantastic sport always having to fight for its place. There must be a better way,” yet another chimed in.

Where to watch European Championships 2024

While BBC’s coverage of the European Championships is still in question, fans will be able to catch a slice of the action regardless of whether the broadcasting channel secures the rights for the event.

Streaming service Eurovision Sport will be covering the entire competition live, allowing fans to keep track of all the happenings between June 7 and June 12.

While Eurovision is free to access, fans looking to watch the event all have to create an account on the platform.