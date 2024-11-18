“It's hard to support Bunny Shaw" - Manchester United fan Usain Bolt gives hilarious take on fellow Jamaican playing for Man City

Usain Bolt recently praised the Manchester City women's football team's forward and national team captain, Khadija "Bunny" Shaw. Bolt also spoke humorously about his difficulty supporting her as he is a fan of her rival team. Shaw transferred to Manchester City from French club Bordeaux in 2021.

The following year, Shaw was honored with the CONCACAF Women's Player of the Year. From playing in the boys' team as a teenager to leading the national team to the round of 16 at the 2023 Women's World Cup, the first time a Jamaican women's or men's national team reached the knockout stage, she has become a Jamaican football sensation.

Usain Bolt, who famously supports Manchester United, City's rival club, spoke highly of Shaw during her team's match against Chelsea Women on November 16, 2024. He jokingly said it was "hard to support" her, while also emphasizing her role in growing women's football.

Bolt said (via Sky Sports),

"Bunny Shaw is one of us, a Jamaican so I told her it's hard to support her, but I have to support her, you know I mean, but she is great and she has done extremely well for the country and represented well for the country as well."

He added,

"It's always so much to have somebody that the youngsters can look up to, all the young girls can look up to because I think in the world of the women's football, it's really developing and getting big and Jamaica is a small island, and so to have a superstar like Bunny Shaw in Jamaica, somebody you can aspire to be like, is just a big deal."

Chelsea Women beat Man City Women 2-0 in the match.

"He is going to bring identity to the club" - Usain Bolt on new Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim

Usain Bolt during the pre-season match between the Central Coast Mariners and Central Coast Football in Gosford, Australia.(Image source: Getty)

Usain Bolt shared his enthusiasm about Manchester United's decision to hire Ruben Amorim as the club's new manager.

Bolt said he was "excited" about Amorim joining the club he supports, as head coach. Bolt said the move would bring back an "identity" to Manchester United. Usain Bolt said (via Sky Sports),

“I’m really excited! The fact that he [Ruben Amorim] beat Pep twice is wonderful. I heard his first interview, and it seems like he is going to bring identity to the club, and that’s what we were missing—the identity. So, I’m excited to see if the players can work with him and stand behind him and do a great job.”

However, while Bolt spoke about Amorim defeating Guardiola twice, he has done so just once. The Portuguese stepped into his role as head coach for Manchester United on November 11 this year.

