"It's all about hyping up Noah Lyles this Olympic year" - Fans react to Fred Kerley's 4×400m snub at World Athletics Indoor Championships

American sprinter Fred Kerley recently expressed his disapproval of Noah Lyles’ inclusion in the USA’s squad for the 4x400m relay event at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 in Glasgow.

On March 3, Jacory Patterson (45.97), Matthew Boling (45.63), Lyles (45.68), and Christopher Bailey (45.32) contributed to the team’s performance and helped the USA (3:02.60) in bagging the second position in the event, behind Belgium (3:02.54).

Lyles had earlier wished to become a part of the USA’s 4x400m relay team for the Paris Olympics 2024 in an interview with L'Equipe after a sensational 2023 season as he aims for an unexpected quadruple at the upcoming Summer Games.

In 2023, Lyles accomplished a treble at the World Athletics Championships, claiming the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m titles, becoming the first sprinter since Usain Bolt in 2015 to achieve this feat.

However, the USATF’s decision to allow Lyles wasn’t welcomed by Kerley, the eighth fastest man in the 400m, as he condemned the national governing body for being partial, stating:

“@usatf y’all play that favoritism like mf. Yall like puppets. For sure yes man”

Expand Tweet

This statement by Kerley generated mixed emotions from the fans and followers of the sport. One of the users supported Kerley and stated that Noah Lyles is getting the attention since it is the Olympic year.

“So messed up Fred Kerley or Kenny cant run 4x4's but it's all about hyping up Noah Lyles this Olympic year. Fred totally in the right,” wrote the user.

Expand Tweet

Another user justified Kerley’s reaction to Lyles' participation in the event, adding:

“Don’t think Fred cares about the indoor meet. He is talking about this being sort of a “try out” for Paris when the past couple champs (including the last Olympics) he’s tried to be on the 4x4 team and met with rejection. But Noah with no open 4 to his name is like yeah, Paris!'"

Expand Tweet

One of the users argued that Kerley was jealous as he couldn’t be a part of the team. They added:

“Fred Kerley, jealous much? All you just need to do is show fitness.”

Expand Tweet

Here are some other popular reactions that Kerley's post generated:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fred Kerley is third athlete globally to break 10s, 20s, and 44s in 100m, 200m, and 400m sprint

Fred Kerley competes in the Men's 100 Meter Semi-Final at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Before he transitioned to short sprints in 2020, Fred Kerley excelled in the 400m, being the Diamond League champion over the distance in 2018. He also owns a personal best of 43.64, making him the eighth fastest in the world.

At the 2021 US Olympic Trials, Kerley ran a 19.90s in the finals of the 200m which was his first sub-20 over the distance. This made him only the third athlete to record sub-10s, 20s, and 44s timings in the 100m, 200m and 400m distances.

The other two athletes to have achieved this feat are Wayde van Niekerk, the 400m world record holder, and Michael Norman, the 2022 World Championships gold medalist (400m).