"It's incredible how two days can make a difference"-Marcell Jacobs reflects on his season-best 100m run at Oslo Diamond League

Two-time Olympic gold medalist, Marcell Jacobs produced his season-best performance at the Bislett Stadium on Thursday (May 30) during the Diamond League meet in Oslo. This comes just two days after his underwhelming outing at the Ostrava Golden Spike in Mesteky Stadium.

Even though the Italian finished with a bronze in Ostrava, his run time was fairly on the higher side (10.19 seconds) as compared to the standards that Jacobs set for himself. However, the 29-year-old changed the narrative in two days in Oslo, during which he registered his season-best run time of 10.01 seconds, taking 0.06 seconds off his previous best which he registered during the Roma Sprint Festival.

Jacobs finished fourth in the tournament behind the likes of Akani Simbine, Abdul Sani Brown, and Emmanuel Esme. However, this performance contended him much more than the bronze-winning performance he produced in Ostrava on May 28.

Trending

Following this formidable performance, Marcell Jacobs took to his X handle to share his thoughts after improving his run time. The 29-year-old wrote:

"It's incredible how two days can make a difference: just two days ago, I had my worst race in the last 10 years, but today I achieved my best time of the season. This taught me that you need to give things time and let them run their course."

He further added:

"Not everything happens immediately, and patience and consistency are essential. This is just the beginning of a journey, and I will continue to work to improve myself."

Expand Tweet

The Italian will be seen next at the European Athletics Championships scheduled between June 7 and June 2 at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Marcell Jacobs opens up about his plans for the Paris Olympics 2024

Marcell Jacobs at the Spring Festival in Rome (Photo: Getty)

Marcell Jacobs has been one of the most potent athletes to deal with when it comes to the Men's 100m event. The reigning Olympic champion in the event has made a name for himself over the decorated career he has had so far.

However, the Italian is not done yet, as he eyes another Olympic title at the upcoming Paris Olympics and also successfully defend his 100m and 4x100m relay titles. During the pre-match conference before the Oslo Diamond League, the Italian put forward his thought process for the Paris Olympics and said (as quoted by Sportstar):

"This year is really open, so I have my opportunity to arrive there in my best shape and try to win again."

However, for his Olympic participation, Jacobs will have to put up a formidable performance at the European Championships 2024, which will also be one of his last chances to meet the qualifying standards (10.00 seconds) for the Olympics in the Men's 100m event.