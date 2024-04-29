"It's like a double setback" - Andre De Grasse reflects on the setbacks he faced after winning 200m gold at Tokyo Olympics

Andre De Grasse recently recalled the challenges he navigated after his glorious feat at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

De Grasse secured a gold medal in the men's 200m event after defeating Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek, registering a spectacular time of 19.62 seconds. Moreover, he secured a bronze medal in the 100m event and led the Canadian squad on the podium in the 4x100m relay event, securing a silver medal.

Following his magnificient exploits at the Olympics, he encountered a string of challenges, including an unexpected toe injury. The 29-year-old was supposed to compete in the 200m category at the 2022 World Athletics Champiosnhips in Eugene, when two months before the event, he tested positive for COVID-19.

Reflecting back on the adversities while speaking to Canada Olympic Network, he stated that he took the decision to withdraw from his signature event, the 200m race, and competed only in the relay. In an Instagram video posted by the cbcOlympics handle, De Grasse opened up on the setbacks.

"I feel like life is not a straight line, I mean everybody is gonna have to go through adversity, there's always gonna be ups and downs, but you know sometimes you have to reflect on those bad moments because you have to you know see how you can get better from the situation," De Grasse said.

"I was such on high after I won 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Now the following year, all of a sudden I get a toe injury. Training was going so well and I was getting ready for the world champs and feeling good and then I get COVID. So it's like a double setback," he added.

"I pulled out of 200m, you know my signature event, which obviously was a bit of devastating at the time but I had to pick myself up and say alright guys, let's do this, let's go win this relay and make it happen," he concluded.

Andre De Grasse, along with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney took home the gold medal in 4x100m relay, clocking 37.48 seconds and leaving behind the American and British squads.

Andre De Grasse tops the 2024 East Coast Relays in the Olympic year

Andre De Grasse of Canada reacts after winning the Men's 200m during the 2023 Prefontaine Classic and Wanda Diamond League Final at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Andre De Grasse recently showed his stunning athleticism in his outdoor debut race ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, at the 2024 East Coast Relays, securing a gold medal.

The 2024 East Coast Relays were held at the Hodges Stadium, University of North Florida, in Jacksonville on April 26 and 27. De Grasse topped the men's 100m event after leaving behind the 2020 Olympics 100m gold medalist Marcell Jacobs.

Marcell Jacobs dominated the 100m lineup in Tokyo, posting 9.80 seconds in the final. He was followed by Fred Kerley and De Grasse, with 9.84 and 9.89 seconds, respectively.

The top two athletes, who recorded 10.11 seconds in Florida, were followed by Trayvon Bromell, who recorded 10.14 seconds.