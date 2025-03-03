"It's like a dream come true" - Clemson gymnast Brie Clark makes her feelings known on Simone Biles acknowledgement after historic NCAA performance

Brie Clark reacted to getting lauded by Simone Biles for landing the latter's eponymous Biles I on the floor exercise. Clark's effort made her the first gymnast to achieve so in NCAA history.

Clark, who came off her redshirt freshman season at Clemson University, made history as the first NCAA gymnast to land Biles I on the floor. On February 28, 2025, the standout student-athlete maneuvered the double layout with a half-twist that Simone Biles first performed at the 2013 World Championships.

Recently, Clark graced the Good Morning America show to talk about her historical achievement and how the Olympian's comment left her in disbelief. Talking about Biles' impact on her life, the Clemson gymnast said:

"It's like a dream come true. I don't think it's kind of hit me yet...She's (Biles) like such a role model for me and I've always looked up to her. I think she's like one of the coolest people on the planet so I'm like, she knows I exist."

This came after Biles congratulated Brie Clark in the comment section of Clemson's official Instagram post.

"congrats. & closing out black history month! YES MA’AM 😮‍💨 iktr!!!!!!!"

Four-time National team member, Trinity Thomas, attempted Biles' eponymous move at the 2019 US National Championships but Hillary Heron became the first gymnast to stick the landing at the 2023 World Championships.

Simone Biles once opened up about the first all-black Olympic podium at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Simone Biles, Rebeca Andrade and Jordan Chiles at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics, winning team, all-around, and vault gold medals but trailing Brazilian Rebeca Andrade in the floor exercise. With Jordan Chiles clinching bronze, it marked the first all-black podium in Olympic history. Reflecting on the moment with her fellow Black gymnasts and the impact it would make, she said:

"As soon as we were standing there, me and Jordan looked at each other. We were kind of all cherishing that together because we knew how special it would be, and we knew the impact that it would make on all the little girls around the world that are trying to do what we’re doing, just for them to know that it’s possible." (via Olympics.com)

She added:

“It’s setting those standards, paving the way. It’s like, we did it. We’re so excited because this doesn’t happen.”

The instance also garnered praise from Michelle Obama, who lauded the 'sisterhood and sportsmanship' in her X post.

In a turn of events, Chiles' floor bronze was stripped off hrt after an extended ordeal involving the Romanian Gymnastics Federation and the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

