"It’s the meanest" - Simone Biles opens up about receiving massive hate on a particular platform

Simone Biles is the best known gymnast in the world, and she shares a close bond with her fans. The American often gives people insights into her everyday life away from her sport, but has had to deal with her fair share of negativity over the years. Recently, she opened up about her relationship with social media and receiving massive amounts of hate on a particular platform.

Throughout the course of her career, Biles has been no stranger to criticism. In 2021, during the Tokyo Olympics, the gymnast withdrew from multiple finals in order to prioritize her health after suffering from the ‘twisties’. The decision resulted in major backlash. Similarly, in 2023, Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens were at the centre of a controversy when Owens called himself the ‘catch’ in their relationship, with many criticising the couple relentlessly.

Recently, in an interview with Netflix Queue, Simone Biles discussed her relationship with social media. She revealed that TikTok was the ‘meanest' platform she had, saying,

‘TikTok is mean; it’s the meanest platform I have. I used to think it was Twitter, but TikTok is mean! But I think social media can be a force of good because it gives you a platform to share what you’re going through, to be open and honest. Because people have this idea of who Simone Biles is, but then you go to my social media, and you’re like, “Oh, she’s just like me. She’s shopping here today at blah, blah, blah,” or, “She’s eating here, oh, I love that restaurant,” or whatever it is.”

She went on to discuss the downsides of social media, explaining,

“Now, the downside is that people will pick it apart like no other, which isn’t necessarily fair because we don’t ask to have a huge following. We just grew up in the gym, and we’re doing what we love. I know when to shut off my social media, which is usually around Olympic time.”

Despite criticism from certain followers, Biles continues to be active on social media, often sharing glimpses of her life with her husband Jonathan Owens, her travels, and her training.

Simone Biles win Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award

Biles at the 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - Winners Walk (Image Source: Getty)

Simone Biles led an extraordinary season in 2024. Three years after pulling out of multiple finals at the Tokyo Games due to her mental health, the American returned to the Olympic stage in Paris. At the 2024 Games, she put on an incredible display, leading USA to gold in the team events, while clinching the all-around and vault titles herself.

As a result of her remarkable performances, Biles was honoured with the 2025 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award. This marks the gymnast’s fifth Laureus award. She has previously won the Sportswoman of the Year award in 2017, 2019, and 2020, and the Comeback of the Year award in 2023.

