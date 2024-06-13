"It's been a really, really fun year for me"- Caeleb Dressel optimistic ahead of U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials 2024

Caeleb Dressel has expressed optimism ahead of the U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials, which start on June 15 at the Lucas Oil Stadium. The seven-time Olympic champion spent almost a year out of the sport from mid-2022 to 2023, and while he did compete later, it hasn't been a smooth ride for him.

Dressel won a staggering five gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 4x100m freestyle, and 4x100m medley. However, a year later, he withdrew from the 2022 World Championships in the middle of the competition due to medical reasons.

The world champion didn't compete until May 2023 at the US Summer Nationals. However, he couldn't qualify for the World Championships. He competed at the US Open in December 2023 before featuring in Pro Swim Series Westmont in March, where he finally got a convincing victory under his belt. Dressel clocked 51.27s to win the 100-meter freestyle event.

Barring the Westmont performance, it hasn't been a smooth ride for the seven-time Olympic champion. However, he claims, the sport has taught him a lot during this period.

"I feel like I've learned a lot about myself through the sport," Dressel told Olympics.com

Caeleb Dressel added being a lover of swimming, he was having fun with the sport. He added that 2024 had been a ‘really fun’ year for him, implying the 27-year-old was in good mental condition ahead of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, where he will fight for his third straight Olympic appearance.

"At a disciplinary level, I'm having fun with the sport, seeing how far I can push myself physically as well as mentally. That's the exciting part about swimming: I get my own lane, see how far I can push myself... and I've been enjoying it this year. It's been a really, really fun year for me", Caeleb Dressel claimed.

Caeleb Dressel has befriended his inner critic

The same year Michael Phelps left the sport, Caeleb Dressel became an international star after winning two gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Since then, the 27-year-old has been pitted to carry on the baton from Baltimore Bullet.

TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio - Day 3

Dressel relies on his ‘inner critic’, which he claims has helped him excel even during the tough times.

"I think it's more so [been] befriending that side of me and being more comfortable when the critic does come out," he said. "I think it's just building that relationship and seeing him as a partner because he does a really great job of getting me through some tough practices and some tough swim meets and races", he expressed.