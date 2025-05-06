"It's about separating yourself"- David Taylor sends clear message to OSU Wrestlers ahead of the 2025 World Wrestling Championships

David Taylor recently sent a clear message to his OSU wrestling team as they gear up for the 2025 World Wrestling Championships. In a conversation with his team, the head coach outlined the mentality needed to become a world champion and dominate at the world's biggest stages.

Taylor, himself an Olympic champion and three-time World Champion, was one of the best wrestlers Team USA has seen in recent years. In May 2024, the American took up the role of head coach at the Oklahoma State University, and in his first year in the position, led the team to the Big 12 Conference title.

Recently, Taylor sat down with his team to explain the mentality that is required to succeed at the highest levels of the sport. In a video shared by Cowboys RTC on X, David Taylor explained that winning a world championship requires continuous and unfailing dedication, saying,

“It's not about just going out there and winning these matches, winning these tournaments. It's about separating yourself, it's about dominating, (it's about) establishing yourself as the guy that nobody wants to go wrestle. You want to be a world champion this summer, great, you gotta find that attitude. Everyday you're out doing something else, is a day less to recover, a day less to train, a day less than someone else.”

He went on to add that when it came down to the line at the World Championships, every training session would count, saying,

“When you're in a best of three, when you're in a dogfight in that fourth match, you're going to think about that Friday (that you skipped). On the flipside, you're also going to think about ‘I went there everyday, I was busting, I'm in freaking great shape and I'm going to take this guy to deep waters’.”

The 2025 World Wrestling Championships are scheduled to be held between September 13 - 21 in Croatia.

David Taylor shares his honest thoughts about Cowboy RTC's performance at the US Open

Taylor at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship (Image Source: Getty)

After delivering an impressive third-place finish at the 2025 NCAA Division I National Championships, David Taylor’s Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Cowboy RTC recently competed at the US Open Championships.

The Cowboys’ Jack McKenna (65 kg), Zahid Valencia (86 kg), and Wyatt Hendrickson (125 kg) dominated the senior men's freestyle division, claiming wins in their respective weight classes. Meanwhile, Landarion Lockett was crowned the U20 freestyle champion in the 74 kg event. Other than this, Dean Hamitti Jr. claimed silver in the men's 79 kg, while Cody Merrill came in second in the U20 92 kg event.

Reacting to his wrestler’s campaign at the US Open Championships, Taylor wrote on X,

“Great weekend of wrestling.”

David Taylor and the Cowboy RTC wrestlers will return to action between May 8 - 11 in Monterrey, Mexico for the Pan American Championships.

