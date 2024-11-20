"It's about time" - Shaun White calls for change in perception as he announces big plans for his 'Snow League'

Shaun White recently expressed his ambition to elevate snowboarding and freeskiing to a level of recognition and professionalism equal to traditional sports. The three-time Olympic gold medalist called in for the shift in how snowboarding is perceived after he announced his plans for the newly launched "Snow League."

The Snow League, marking the first-ever professional league focused solely on snowboarding and freeskiing, is set to debut with its inaugural edition on March 7 and 8, 2025, at Aspen Snowmass in Colorado. While the first event of the inaugural edition is announced the schedules for the other three are yet to be unveiled.

The debut edition of the League will be held ahead of the Winter Olympics in Italy and will be aired live on Peacock and NBC. During the unveiling of the league on NBC Olympics and Paralympics, White expressed his goal of making snowboarding and freeskiing more professional and respected.

"I have big aspirations for the sport of snowboarding and freeskiing," White said. "Obviously, I'm here to announce that I've started this league, but I want to bring skiing and snowboarding to a place of professionalism that's never been seen before. You know we have been deemed "action sports" for the longest time, and I think it's about time that we are called just 'sports,' you know. We train just as hard as any athlete."

He added:

"We put in the hours, we put in the time, deal with the injuries, the ups and downs of it all and I want to usher in a new era for the sport. So, I'm so excited. Stay tuned for the Snow League."

"We are going to offer the biggest prize money" - Shaun White opens up on the rewards for the "Snow League"

Shaun White of Team USA competes in the second run of the Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Final at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo via Getty Images)

Shaun White recently emphasized and anticipated the big impact Snow League will have on the sport by bringing in elite athletes and offering substantial prize money.

The debut league will feature a prize pool of more than $1.5 million, offered equally between women and men.

"We are going big," Shaun White said. "We are bringing all the athletes together, putting them at the best resorts in the World and we are offering the biggest prize money. That's also a lot of people who compete in the sport. I was lucky to transcend outside of it and make deals but for the rest of the pack that's in there, they don't have the impact to focus on the sport. We are going to offer the biggest prize money and equal pay for men and women."

20 men and 16 women will contest in each event during the debut edition of the League.

