“It's so weird to think about not doing a sport anymore" - Olivia Dunne gets real about life after gymnastics

Olivia Dunne recently shared her honest reaction to retiring from gymnastics, describing the experience as both 'weird' and 'exciting'. As one of the highest-paid NIL athletes in college, Dunne has amassed over 13 million followers on social media.

A few days back, she was recognized by Forbes as one of the top creators, placing her among the highest-paid social media influencers. Dunne recently attended an LSU baseball game and during a conversation with NCAA Digital’s Michella Chester, opened up about what excites her outside of gymnastics :

“It’s so weird to think about not doing a sport anymore, but I’m excited to say yes to all the opportunities that I couldn’t say yes to because of gymnastics. So I can’t wait to try new things, go support Paul for a bit, go to all the away games, the home games. And honestly, just have some fun,” Dunne said.

Dunne ended her five-year collegiate gymnastics career with LSU in 2025 and announced her retirement from the sport in April. While injuries limited her appearances in her final collegiate seasons, she was a regular in the lineup during her first two years. She was also part of LSU’s NCAA championship-winning team.

Olivia Dunne pushes through injury for Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover

Olivia Dunne at the Sports Illustrated swimsuit social club - Source: Getty

For the 2025 Sports Illustrated edition, Olivia Dunne was featured in the magazine for the third time. This year, she also made her debut cover appearance along with Jordan Chiles, Salma Hayek Pinault, and Lauren Chan.

Dunne has been associated with the brand since 2023. On May 20, she shared behind-the-scenes footage from the Bermuda shoot by posting a vlog on Instagram. In the voiceover, she revealed how the cover shoot pose was difficult for her because of the fractured kneecap.

“Fun fact, I was shooting on a fractured kneecap, so poses like this and the cover shot kind of hurt, but it was honestly so worth it,” she said.

The injury, an avulsion fracture of the kneecap, caused significant pain, especially during her kneeling cover pose in the sand. Olivia Dunne was accompanied by her mother for the shoot. In addition to the SI swimsuit cover debut, she also made waves at the SI swimsuit runway show and ended her walk with a stunning split. Beyond the magazine, the gymnast has partnered with brands like American Eagle, Forever 21, Crocs, and Nautica, among others.

