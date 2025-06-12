“It’s been a while”- Michael Phelps drops hint about return to the swimming pool

The most decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps, teased a potential return to swimming. The 39-year-old Olympic legend retired from the world of swimming after the victorious campaign at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Phelps has 28 Olympic medals, including 23 gold, out of which 13 are individual medals. Phelps broke seven world records with an iconic eight gold medal finish at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, breaking the record of Mark Spitz for the most number of gold medals in a single Olympics.

The legendary Olympian teased a return to swimming in a recent Instagram story. Phelps stood by a swimming pool, as he wrote:

"IT'S BEEN A WHILE.... BUT THAT JUST HAPPEN🤣"

Screenshot of Michael Phelps Instagram story (@m_phelps00/ig)

Michael Phelps' campaign at the Olympics began at 2004 Athens, where the swimmer won six gold medals. The 2008 Beijing Olympics was the most prolific for Phelps as he won eight gold medals, winning every event he took part in. The legendary swimmer carried his form to the 2012 London Olympics, winning four gold medals. 2016 was the final Olympics for the swimmer, where he finished his iconic swimming career with five Olympic gold medals.

Michael Phelps reflects on his struggles with mental health during the mental health awareness month, parterning with Talkspace

Michael Phelps had his share of struggles and setbacks, competing at the highest level and becoming the absolute best in his sport. Being at the top does take its 39-year-old opened up about his struggles, encouraging people to seek help. He said:

"It’s hard to face the things you’ve learned to hide away — shame, trauma, the symptoms of something larger. But I’ve learned that the more you avoid, the tighter its hold on you. This Mental Health Month I’m partnering with @Talkspace to let you know that you also have the courage and confidence to face any fears or anxieties that are holding you back. And you don’t have to do it alone – a therapist can help you on your mental health journey."

Michael Phelps had his own mental struggles, recovering from post-Olympic depression. While the troubled times are behind him, Phelps is a vocal advocate, promoting mental health awareness for the new generation of athletes.

