"It takes one person to see your potential" - Kaylee McKeown makes her feelings known as she reunites with former coach John Wallace

The prominent swimmer from Australia, Kaylee McKeown, earned five medals in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The six-time Commonwealth Games medalist has recently shared her admirable thoughts for her former head coach, John Wallace as she united with him.

Ad

Kaylee McKeown won two Olympic gold medals in women's 100-meter backstroke and women's 200-meter backstroke in Paris. Through her Instagram story post, the swimmer shared her heartfelt thoughts for her former coach, John Wallace. She mentioned:

“It takes one person to see your potential! 10 yrs later I’ve achieved more than I ever believed I could 🥰 @johnWallace”

Screenshot of Kaylee McKeown's Instagram Story post | Credits: IG/kaylee_mckeown

John Wallace is a renowned swim school operator, along with his wife, Vicki and has coached Olympic and Paralympic athletes, including McKeown, Jeff Hardy and Nicole Irving, as per the Sunshine Coast News. He was the long-time occupant of Caloundra Aquatic Centre, currently known as Pelican Waters Caloundra Swimming Club.

Ad

Trending

Wallace has two daughters, Kristy Wallace and Tessa Wallace and is now retired. The swim school is now being operated by Kristy Wallace to continue the legacy of John and Vicki. Tessa Wallace participated in the 2010 Commonwealth Games, earning a silver medal in women's 200 breaststroke. She is also a four-time World Cup medalist.

Kaylee McKeown is a multiple record holder and became the second female in the history of the Olympics to achieve “double double,” as she defended two titles, 100m and 200m backstroke, which she won at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Ad

Kaylee McKeown on navigating emotions and embracing life after her successful Olympic journey

Swimming - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 4 - Source: Getty

Kaylee McKeown has become one of the most talented swimmers to have risen from the Great Southern Land. During her appearance in the “Unfiltered Waters” podcast with the Olympic champions Katie Hoff and Missy Franklin, she discussed her life’s journey after the Olympics and how favorably she is adapting to the freedom after securing impressive feats. She added:

Ad

Ad

“I just wanted to get home. I just want to see my dogs, my friends, my family and spend the time with them, which is exactly what I have been doing and it's been so refreshing just to like, not revolve my life around swimming and be like 'yeah, no I can come to your house and have dinner with you until 9:00 p.m'.” [10:09 onwards]

Ad

She continued,

“It's just that freedom of being able to choose your direction in life, I don't think as an athlete when you're so regimented all the time in a routine you don't realize how much of like your life you actually kind of sacrifice. So it's been really good to just sit in my own skin, take the time away from the pool.”

Along with her Olympic feats, McKeown has 12 World Championship medals, 20 World Cup medals, and 5 medals from World Swimming Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback