"It doesn't have to be theological filibustering"- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's husband Andre reflects on how Olympian shaped his spiritual growth

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's husband, Andre Levrone Jr., recently shared his thoughts on how the athlete has helped in his growth and journey of faith. The acclaimed hurdler and sprinter is a four-time Olympic medalist.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone specializes in the 400-meter hurdles and the 400-meter. In the 2024 Paris Olympics, she won gold medals in two events: 400-meter hurdles and 4×400-meter relay. In the former event, she broke the world record and clocked the race in 50.37 seconds.

The couple recently appeared on The Jinger & Jeremy Podcast and discussed their viewpoints on their faith and mutual spiritual growth. Levrone Jr., a former professional football player, expressed how the prominent sprinter has assisted him in the development of his devotional journey.

“We can talk about how you were a new believer when I first met you but, I mean, you've been very helpful in my maturation as well and I think the simplicity of your faith is something that I rever a lot,” Andre shared [21:34 onwards].

Andre Levrone Jr. continued,

“When you say things like ‘God's got you and thank you God’, it doesn't have to be some theological filibustering; it's just the full range of emotions; it's thank you God, God's got you, even why God at times it's just like the Psalms.”

Levrone Jr. shared that with his spiritual growth, he is able to express himself "honestly" and "openly" to the almighty. He played professional football and also had contracts with National Football League teams Jacksonville Jaguars, the Carolina Panthers, and the Baltimore Ravens.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reflects on her different Olympic experiences

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 13 - Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has become one of the best sprinters and has amassed multiple accolades throughout her iconic career. During her appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show in 2024, the four-time World Championship medalist shared her thoughts on how her experience from the 2016 and 2020 Olympics helped her prepare for the Paris Games.

"I think that experience (from Rio 2016) and that Tokyo as well just kind of prepared me for Paris and this was my first full real Olympics, I feel like so I was ready for it,” Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone said.

She shared how her past experiences helped her become more mature and seasoned. At the 2024 Olympics, she became the first-ever track athlete to break four world records. McLaughlin-Levrone has one gold medal from the World Youth Championships. In 2022, she clinched the prestigious World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year award.

