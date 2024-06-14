The JAAA French Foray #3 2024 is all set to be held on June 15 at the Stadium East in Kingston, Jamaica. The event will also mark the return of the three-time Olympic gold medalist, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, in professional competitions after a span of ten months since the 2023 World Championships in Budapest.

The event is one of the major initiatives of the Jamaican Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) to give the track and field athletes a perfect platform to compete against some of the best in the circuit just before the Olympics in Paris next month.

All this said, let's know more about the schedule and order of events for the 2024 edition of the JAAA French Foray #3.

JAAA French Foray #3 2024: Complete Schedule and Order of events

Shashalee Forbes (left)

Here is the complete schedule of the 2024 edition of the French Foray #3 meet in Kingston:

4:50 AM ET- Under-19 Girls 400m Hurdles Finals

3:20 AM ET- Men's 5000m sprint

4:51 AM ET- Under-19 Girls High Jump event

4:54 AM ET- 20+ Women's High Jump event

4:55 AM ET- Under-19 Girls Shot Put event

4:57 AM ET- 20+ Women's Shot Put event

5:00 AM ET- 20+ Women's 400m Hurdles event

5:03 AM ET- Long Jump Men's

5:05 AM ET- Under-19 Boys Javelin Throw

5:09 AM ET- Under-19 Boyes High Jump

5:10 AM ET- Under-19 Boyes 400m Hurdles event

5:15 AM ET- 20+ Men's 400m Hurdles event

5:30 AM ET- Women's 200m Sprint

5:50 AM ET- Men's 200m Sprint

5:55 AM ET- Pole Vault Men's

6:05 AM ET- 20+ Women's Javelin Throw

5:10 AM ET- 20+ Men's Javelin Throw

5:12 AM ET- 20+ Men's High Jump

6:07 AM ET- Under-19 Boys Shot Put event

6:25 AM ET- Women's 800m Sprint

6:30 AM ET- Men's 800m Sprint

6:33 AM ET- Long Jump Women's

7:00 AM ET- Under-19 Women's 100m Hurdles event

7:03 AM ET- 20+ Women's Discus Throw event

7:05 AM ET- 20+ Women's 100m Hurdles event

7:10 AM ET- 20+ Men's Shot Put event

7:20 AM ET- Under-19 Boys 110m Hurdles event

6:16 AM ET- Under-19 Girls Javelin Throw event

7:25 AM ET- 20+ Men's 110m Hurdles event

7:35 AM ET- Women's 400m Sprint

7:36 AM ET- Women's Triple Jump event

8:00 AM ET- Men's 400m Sprint

8:35 AM ET- Women's 100m Sprint

8:55 AM ET- Men's 100m Sprint

JAAA French Foray #3 2024: Athletes to watch out for

Ackeem Blake

Besides Fraser-Pryce, other prominent track and athletes from Jamaica will take part in this meet. The 2023 World Championships bronze medalist, Ackeem Blake will be one of the top contenders in the Men's 100m event. In the Women's 100m event of the JAAA French Foray #3, Fraser-Pryce will lead the charge along with Shashalee Forbes.