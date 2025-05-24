JAAA World Championships Preparation Meet 2025: Schedule, order of events, athletes to watch out for ft. Kishane Thompson

The JAAA World Championships Preparation Meet 2025 is set to get underway on May 24 in Kingston, Jamaica. The meet is an important event for athletes to prepare ahead of the World Athletics Championships later this year.

The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) has announced a set of key dates, order of events, and other details ahead of the meet. Here's a full breakdown of the event, and more:

Schedule and order of events at the JAAA World Championships Preparation Meet 2025

Here is the schedule for the JAAA World Championships Preparation Meet 2025. The Men's 100m Prelims will be the first event, beginning at 2:00 P.M. local time.

2:00 PM – Men 100m Prelims

4:00 PM – Men Pole Vault

4:30 PM – Girls 400m Hurdles (19 & Under Junior)

4:31 PM – Girls High Jump (19 & Under Junior)

4:33 PM – Women High Jump (20+ Senior)

4:35 PM – Women 400m Hurdles (20+ Senior)

4:35 PM – Girls Shot Put (19 & Under Junior)

4:37 PM – Women Shot Put (20+ Senior)

4:41 PM – Boys Long Jump (19 & Under Junior)

4:43 PM – Men Long Jump (20+ Senior)

4:45 PM – Boys 400m Hurdles (19 & Under Junior)

4:50 PM – Men 400m Hurdles (20+ Senior)

5:00 PM – Women 800m

5:10 PM – Men 800m

5:30 PM – Women 200m

5:35 PM – Boys Discus (19 & Under Junior)

5:39 PM – Boys High Jump (19 & Under Junior)

5:40 PM – Men Shot Put (20+ Senior)

5:42 PM – Men High Jump (20+ Senior)

5:55 PM – Men 200m

6:30 PM – Women 3000m

6:46 PM – Girls Discus (19 & Under Junior)

6:55 PM – Girls 100m Hurdles (19 & Under Junior)

6:56 PM – Women Discus (20+ Senior)

7:03 PM – Boys Shot Put (19 & Under Junior)

7:03 PM – Women 100m Hurdles (20+ Senior)

7:15 PM – Boys 110m Hurdles (19 & Under Junior)

7:20 PM – Men 110m Hurdles (20+ Senior)

7:30 PM – Women 100m

7:40 PM – Men Discus (20+ Senior)

7:50 PM – Men 100m Finals

8:10 PM – Women 400m

8:45 PM – Men 400m

Athletes to watch out for at JAAA World Championships Preparation Meet 2025

Thompson at the Olympic Games in Paris 2024: Day 9 - Source: Getty

Kishane Thompson, one of the more prominent Jamaican sprinters at the moment, will be competing in the Men's 100m Prelims. He will be facing tough competition from Rohan Watson, Nigel Ellis, and Rasheed Foster.

Meanwhile, in the Men's High Jump event, Christoff Bryan will be competing as part of the MVP Track and Field Club, just like Kishane Thompson. The JAAA World Championships Preparation Meet 2025 will feature a host of Jamaican athletes, young and old, looking to impress ahead of the World Championships.

