Jade Carey shares mixed reaction as Wendy’s predicts her comeback as U.S. Gymnastics Championships 2026 venue announced

Olympic gymnast Jade Carey has recently shared her reaction to participating in the 2026 U.S. Gymnastics Championships. The event will take place in Phoenix, Arizona, from August 6 to August 9.Carey has been off the elite scene since the NCAA Championships, having already announced earlier this year that she would be skipping elite gymnastics in 2025. She didn’t compete at the U.S. Classic or the Xfinity Championships.After USA Gymnastics revealed the venue and dates for next year’s championships, a fan reacted to the announcement on X. The post caught the attention of the official X handle of American fast-food chain Wendy’s, which wrote:“What is going on is that Jade Carey isn’t done. She will be back. You can quote me on that.”The comment quickly gained traction. The Instagram handle of Planet of Gymnastics shared the update, tagging both Wendy’s and Jade Carey with the caption:“The 2026 U.S. Gymnastics Championships location has been announced‼️ All I’m gonna say is @wendys makes a valid point 🫣🤭 @jadecarey you want to come back so bad!!!!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCarey responded to the post, dropping just two emojis:“😭🤣”Screenshot of comment (IG/@planetofgymnastics)Though she’s not competing in elite gymnastics this year, her reaction hints at the possibility of a comeback in Phoenix next year. In her final NCAA season, Carey had a strong run, finishing fourth in the all-around at the Championships with a score of 39.6520 and tying for third on the balance beam.Jade Carey opens up about her 2028 Olympic plans2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - Source: GettyJade Carey is one of the most accomplished U.S. gymnasts, with three Olympic medals and seven World Championships medals to her name. She made her Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games, winning gold on floor exercise. She carried that momentum into the Paris 2024 Olympics, helping Team USA secure gold in the team final and earning an individual bronze medal on vault.Following her Paris campaign, Carey returned to Oregon State in November to finish her collegiate gymnastics career. She decided to focus solely on NCAA competition and take a break from elite gymnastics. Reflecting on that choice, she told gymnastics.coaching.com:“After having the college season and just having so much fun and only focusing on that, I didn’t wanna do this summer because I wanted to end on just being able to focus on college gymnastics and take a break.”Looking ahead to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, Carey explained her reasoning for taking 2025 off:“I knew that if 2028 was something that I wanted to go for, maybe taking 2025 off would just help my body and mind relax a little more.”Jade Carey wrapped up her NCAA career as a four-time national runner-up, with a flawless hit rate in her final season, bringing her career record to a perfect 205-205.