Jakob Ingebrigtsen drops 1-word reaction to Yared Nuguse coming out as queer

Jakob Ingebrigtsen shared his reaction after fellow middle-distance runner Yared Nuguse introduced his boyfriend, Julian. Nuguse announced the relationship update to his fans and followers on Instagram.

Ingebrigtsen and Nuguse have been strong competitors in middle-distance events over the past few years. At the Paris Olympics, Ingebrigtsen, the defending 1500m gold medalist, fell short in his title defense, while Nuguse earned a spot on the podium with a bronze medal, clocking 3:27.80. Ingebrigtsen narrowly missed out as he finished fourth with a 3:28.24.

Recently, Nuguse made his relationship public by introducing his boyfriend, Julian, through a series of highlights featuring their time together from one of their dates, singing karaoke, and their time at the gym, among other memorable moments. The Olympic bronze medalist captioned the post, writing:

“Introducing my boyfriend, Julian. Can’t believe we’re already one year in my love 💛 (Don’t act so surprised)”

This post caught the attention of Jakob Ingebrigtsen, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in the 5000m, who shared a one-word reaction, commenting:

“Congrats! ❤️”

Screenshot of Ingebrigtsen’s comment. Credits - IG/ yaredthegoose

On the other hand, Ingebrigtsen has been married to his longtime girlfriend, Elisabeth Asserson. They exchanged vows in September 2023, and have a daughter named Filippa, born on June 25, 2024.

Yared Nuguse reflects on missing out Jakob Ingebrigtsen’s mile world record

Jakob Ingebrigtsen (R) edges out Yared Nuguse (L) at 2023 Prefontaine Classic (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Yared Nuguse opened up after competing in the men’s mile at the 2025 Last Chance National Qualifier at BU. Nuguse, who was attempting to reclaim the world record after it was broken by Jakob Ingebrigtsen (3:45.14) at the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais Trophée ED on February 13, reflected on his mindset heading into the race, stating via Citius Mag (0:15 onwards):

“I mean the plan of the race was pretty simple, just get on the lights, get behind Mario [Garcia Romo] and follow through and just, you know, give it a little more bite at the end of the race.”

He then shared his thoughts on the race, adding:

“In the race, it did feel a little fast. But, it's a little hard to tell..I still felt like at the end of the day I really just wanted to come out here, give my best shot and, you know, see what happens and so I did that and came short but still good day overall.”

Nuguse had earlier shattered the world record with a remarkable time of 3:46.63 in the mile at the Millrose Games on February 8.

