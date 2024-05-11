Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Josh Kerr set to go head-to-head at the Prefontaine Classic Bowerman Mile: Full list of athletes in contention for the title

As the 2024 Prefontaine Classic approaches, all eyes will be on the mile as Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Josh Kerr take on each other for the first time since last year's World Athletics Championships. The duo have been trading blows on and off the track since that fateful 1500m final, with tensions soaring high this Olympic year.

Going into the Prefontaine Classic, this will be Kerr’s debut at the event, while Ingebrigtsen will be using it as his season opener. The last time the two battled each other Kerr walked away with a surprise win, snatching the 1500m world title away from his Norwegian rival.

Britain's Josh Kerr has already had a strong start to his season. He opened his season at the 2024 Millrose Games in February, clocking a 8:00.67 in the indoor 2 mile to set a new world record. He then went on to clinch gold in the 3000m at the World Indoor Championships.

On the other hand, reigning Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen's year got off to a somewhat shaky start. The Norwegian has been sidelined since early January due to an achilles injury that forced him to miss the indoor season.

Joining Ingebrigtsen and Kerr at the Prefontaine Classic for the Bowerman mile will be Jake Wightman and Yared Nuguse. Wightman was the 2022 1500m World Champion, and holds the Scottish record for the mile.

Meanwhile, home hero Nuguse is the North American record holder in the distance, and finished second behind Kerr at the Glasgow World Indoor Championships earlier in the year.

Prefontaine Classic 2024: Full list of entries for the Bowerman Mile

Jakob Ingebrigtsen,

Josh Kerr,

Jake Wightman,

Yared Nuguse,

Oliver Hoare,

Cole Hocker,

Hobbs Kessler,

Lamecha Girma,

Abel Kipsang,

Reynold Cheruiyot,

Geordie Beamish,

Matthew Centrowitz,

Cameron Myers,

Mario Garcia,

Neil Gourley,

Prefontaine Classic 2024: Where to watch

Fans eager to watch the best of the best in action at the tournament in Oregon can tune into NBC. The channel will be broadcasting all the live action between 4 PM and 6 PM ET, guaranteeing fans an exhilarating two hours.

Meanwhile, track and field enthusiasts hoping to head down to the Hayward Field to watch the competition in person can purchase tickets from its official website.