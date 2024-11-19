Jakob Ingebrigtsen makes big announcement ahead of 2024 European Cross Country Championships

Jakob Ingebrigtsen has made a big announcement regarding his participation in the 2024 European Cross Country Championships. The Norwegian finished his season with a half-marathon debut in Copenhagen in September after winning gold in 5000m at the Paris Olympics.

Ingebrigtsen missed the 2023 European Cross Country Championships and was sidelined with an injury during the 2024 Indoor season as well. He competed in his first race of the year at the Prefontaine Classic, losing to arch-rival Josh Kerr in a 1-mile run.

Ingebrigtsen hit top form following his loss to Kerr and went undefeated before facing a shock loss in the 1500m finals at the Paris Olympics. However, he redeemed himself a few days later with a gold medal in the men's 5000m. He also broke the 3000m world record later in the season before making his half-marathon debut in Copenhagen.

Trending

The 24-year-old is now preparing to race at the European Cross Country Championships in Antalya, Turkey, and has confirmed his participation in the event, scheduled for December 8.

"Only 19 days until the European Cross Country Championships in Antalya! 🇹🇷🏆 Very excited to race such a prestigious event with a strong Norwegian team," Jakob Ingebrigtsen wrote on Instagram

Ingebrigtsen has won the title twice in 2021 and 2022 before skipping the 2023 edition. He won the U20 championships at the event for four consecutive years from 2016 to 2019.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen's respect for long-distance runners rose following painful half-marathon debut

Diamond League Silesia. 2024 Kamila Skolimowska Memorial: Jakob Ingebrigtsen in action (Source: Getty)

While Jakob Ingebristsen had claimed he would break world records in all distance running events after shattering the 3000m mark, he struggled to finish his half-marathon in Copenhagen. The 24-year-old fell apart after the first 10km and on his way to finishing in 63:13, the Norwegian stopped multiple times.

Ingebrigtsen admitted to feeling the heat and stated he would not race in a half-marathon in the next few years.

"I think 21km is definitely too long. I’m definitely not going to try (a half-marathon) again for a couple of years. It was fun but tough. I tried to stay with the leading group for as long as I could," Jakob Ingebrigtsen said (via Athletics Weekly)

Explaining the toughness of the race in an Instagram post shared on September 15, Ingebrigtsen wrote:

"Just realized the meaning of the term «run like hell». 😮‍💨 My deepest respect to all you long distance runners."

The two-time Olympic champion had concluded his track season at the Diamond League Finals in Brussels, winning the 1500m title for the second time after his maiden triumph in 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback