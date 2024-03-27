Jakob Ingebrigtsen returns to training ahead of Paris Olympics 2024 after hiatus from the indoor season due to injury

Norwegian athlete Jakob Ingebrigtsen recently returned to training after a hiatus from the indoor season. The long-distance runner is preparing for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

Ingebrigtsen missed the World Indoor Championships 2024 in early March due to an Achilles ligament issue that he experienced while training.

Before this event in Glasgow, the 1500m Olympic champion also skipped the SPAR European Cross Country Championships. The athlete had experienced another injury that prevented him from competing in the championship for the first time since 2015.

After a long break from athletics, the two-time 5000m world champion is gearing up for the upcoming championship in Flagstaff, Arizona. He recently shared images of himself training on the track on his Instagram handle. Moreover, Ingebrigtsen blacked out his shoes in the pictures.

In January, Ingebrigtsen shared the outline of his 2024 season. The athlete plans to compete in the Diamond League, Eugene on May 25th followed by Bislett Games (Diamond League, May 30th).

He will also be seen in action at the European Championships in Rome scheduled from June 7-12. Ingebrigtsen will also compete at the Norwegian Championships in Sandnes on June 28. He also plans to compete at the Monaco Diamond League on July 12. He will then enter the much-awaited Paris Olympics, starting from July 26.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen opens up about the difficulty on returning to training

Ingebrigtsen at Day 5 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Jakob Ingebrigtsen concluded his 2023 season at the Nike Prefontaine Classic in September.

Post that, he got involved in his wedding and honeymoon with Elisabeth Asserson. After a long break from the sport, Ingebrigtsen found it difficult to return to training. He told Running Magazine:

“I got sick during the break. When I started training again, it hurt like hell, then the Achilles tendon snapped.”

The athlete believes the issue emerged from inflammation around the Achilles tendon on his right foot. Jakob Ingebrigtsen also confirmed that he was suffering from pelvic pain before the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

He recalled his defeat to fellow long-distance runner Josh Kerr. Kerr snatched Ingebrigtsen's 1500m title from him at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.Recalling the loss, he said:

“It is again very important to try to analyze what you have done, or what you have been through, to see that it is not necessarily to blame, but what you can perhaps do differently. And I’m a big fan of that.”

Jakob Ingebrigtsen won a gold in the 5000m and a silver in the 1500m races at the World Championship in Budapest last year.