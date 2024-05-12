Jamaica Athletics Invitational 2024 Final Results: Alexis Holmes wins gold in women's 400m, Fred Kerley settles for silver in 200m

The Jamaica Athletics Invitational is done and dusted with, but not before fans at the National Stadium in Kingston got to witness some thrilling action. With 14 different events and athletes across all of them prepping for the fast approaching Paris Olympics, race results saw some impressive times, with a few surprise wins.

Like in most track and field competitions, the most anticipated events at the Jamaica Athletics Invitational were the men's and women's 100m. The races certainly didn't disappoint, with Julian Forte and Ackeem Blake tying for first with a time of 10.02 seconds. Behind them in third was Brandon Hickling, who clocked 10.09 seconds.

Meanwhile, in the women's 100m race, it was Marie-Josée Talou-Smith who took gold in a dominant fashion. The only one in the field to dip below the 11 second mark, she clocked 10.91 seconds for her win. Joining here on the podium were Krystan Koley and Kemba Nelson.

Elsewhere at the Jamaica Athletics Invitational, American women absolutely dominated the women's 400m race. Alexis Holmes was the one who stormed onto the top of the podium, and she was joined by compatriots Brittany Brown and Na'asha Robinson.

Meanwhile, the men's 200m saw Britain’s Zharnel Hughes clinch the gold. In second-place behind him was America's Fred Kerley, with Pablo Mateo rounding out the podium. Surprisingly enough, 60m World Indoor Champion Christian Coleman missed out on the top three altogether, instead settling for fifth.

Jamaica Athletics Invitational 2024: Full Results

Women's Triple Jump

Shanieka Ricketts - 14.50m Jasmine Moore - 14.28m Thea Lafond - 14.22m Charisma Taylor - 14.08m Keturah Orji - 13.91m Imani Oliver - 13.24m Richelle Stanley - 12.83m

Men's Discus Throw

Traves Smikle - 66.89m Fedrick Dacres - 65.94m Brian Williams - 63.76m Reggie Jagers - 63.37m Chad Wright - 62.77m Andrew Evans - 61.76m

Men's High Jump

Raymond Richards - 2.24m Dontavious Hill - 2.20m Christoff Bryan - 2.15m Lushane Wilson - 2.10m Ethan Harris - 2.10m Perry Christie - 2.05m Kyle Alcine -2.05m

Women’s 400m Hurdles

Rushell Clayton - 53.72 Anna Cockrell - 53.76 Shian Salmon - 54.57 Andrenette Knight 55.33 Dalilah Muhammad - 55.77 Janieve Russell - 55.82 Gianna Woodruf - 56.76 Shamier Little - 58.73

Men's 400m Hurdles

Malik James-KING - 48.39 Kyron McMaster - 49.00 Jaheel Hyde - 49.48 Marvin Williams - 50.41 Antonia Forbes -50.69 Demar Murray - 50.70 Shamer Blake - 50.87 Malique Smith - 52.43

Jamaica Athletics Invitational Women's 400m

Alexis Holmes - 50.21 Brittany Brown - 51.31 Naasha Robinson - 51.81 Stacey-Ann Williams - 51.87 Ashley Williams - 52.18 Stephanie ANN McPherson - 52.85 Shana Kaye Anderson - 53.50

Men's 400m

Matthew Hudson-Smith - 44.69 Matthew Boling - 44.98 Zandrian Barnes - 45.41 Antonio Watson - 45.61 Demish Gaye - 45.63 Alonzo Russell - 46.53 Michael Joseph - 46.71 Michael Cherry - 46.81

Women's 200m

Dina Asher-Smith - 22.51 Jessika Gbai - 22.53 Lanae-Tava Thomas - 22.84 Ashanti Moore - 23.00 Jodean Williams - 23.19 Roneisha McGregor - 23.47 Naasha Robinson - 24.96

Men's 200m

Zharnel Hughes - 19.96 Fred Kerley - 20.17 Pablo Mateo - 20.20 Brendon Rodney - 20.42 Christian Coleman - 20.46 Javari Thomas - 20.75 Demarius Smith- 20.99 Jazeel Murphy - 21.03

Men's Triple Jump

Jayden Hibbert - 17.57m Jordan Scott - 16.84m Obrien Wasome - 16.62m Jah-Nhai Perinchief - 16.51m Shawn-D Thompson - 16.26m Kaiwan Culmer -16.19m

Janmica Athletics Invitational Women's 110m Hurdles

Tobi Amusan - 12.40 Danielle Williams - 12.46 Christina Clemens - 12.54 Yanique Thompson - 12.59 Nia Ali - 12.65 Laëticia Bapté - 12.82 Rushell Burton - 12.89 Gabbi Cunningham - 13.31

Men 110m Hurdles

Daniel Roberts -13.17 Eric Edwards - 13.33 Lafranz Campbell - 13.37 Jamal Britt - 13.38 Orlando Bennett -13.45 Damion Thomas - 14.14 Andre Harris - 30.99

Women's 100m

Marie-Josée Talou-Smith - 10.91 Kystal Sloley - 11.09 Kemba Nelson - 11.12 Gemima Joseph - 11.15 Alana Reid - 11.24 Tia Clayton - 11.24 Briana Williams - 11.39 Tina Clayton - DNS

Jamaica Athletics Invitational Men's 100m

Julian Forte -10.02 Akeem Blake -10.02 Brandon Hickling -10.09 Kadrian Goldson -10.10 Ronnie Baker -10.20 JT Smith -10.27 Jerome Blake - 10.49 Sandrey Davison - FS

Jamaica Athletics Invitational: Rushell Clayton and Tobi Amusan clock world leads

Meanwhile, as athletes from across the globe got down to business at the Jamaica Athletics Invitational, fans got to see not one but two world leads being clocked live.

In the 400m hurdles, Rushell Clayton further established herself as a force to watch out for at the Paris Olympics, clocking a world lead of 53.72.

At the same time, Tobi Amusan clocked a world lead in her speciality event, the 110m hurdles. The Nigerian has had a slow start to her season, but this re-establishes her as a threat for the Games. On her way to the win, Amusan also took down reigning World Champion in the event, Danielle Williams.