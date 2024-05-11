Jamaica Athletics Invitational 2024 Men's 100m Preview ft. Ackeem Blake and Ronnie Baker

With the 2024 Paris Olympics to commence in less than 80 days, elite athletes will vie to display their prospects at this year's Jamaica Athletics Invitational.

The 2024 edition will mark the inaugural event of the upcoming Invitational, which is scheduled to be held on May 11, 2024, at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica. It will feature multiple events for men and women, including 100m, 110m hurdles, triple jump, 200m, 400m, 400m hurdles, high jump, and discus throw.

Acting as the meeting of the 2024 World Athletics Silver Continental Tour, the event will showcase top-tiēr athletes from several nations, including the USA, Jamaica, Canada, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

A few elite athletes, including Sherica Jackson, Alexis Holmes, Mattew Boling, Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, Zarnel Hughes, Dina Asher-Smith, Marie-Josée Ta Lou, Abby Steiner, Tobi Amusan, and Nia Ali will be seen engaging in intense faceoffs on Saturday.

Ackeem Blake and Ronnie Baker will contest against each other for victory at the 2024 Jamaica Athletics Invitational

Ronnie Baker is among the athletes to look out for at the Jamaica Athletics Invitational.

Ackeem Blake, who secured a bronze medal in the men's 60m at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships, will vie to secure victory at home ground in the men's 100m dash (Event no. 17) at the 2024 Jamaica Athletics Invitational.

Blake also competed at the 2024 Xiamen Diamond League, finishing third behind Christian Coleman and Fred Kerley, registering a time of 10.20 seconds. He will lock horns with the American sprinter Ronnie Baker, who secured a gold medal in the 200m at the World Indoor Tour in 2020. At the 2024 USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships, he secured third place in the men's 60m after Noah Lyles and Christian Coleman, recording a time of 6.51 seconds.

His personal best time of 9.83 seconds, which he set at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as the ninth-fastest time in the Olympic 100m history. The Tokyo Olympic silver medalist and the 2022 World Championships gold medalist in 4x100m Jerome Blake, will join the lineup along with Ackeem Blake and Baker.

At the 2024 World Athletics Relays, he contributed to Canada's squad to secure a silver medal in the 4x100m relays, clocking a split of 9.12 seconds. In addition to Ackeem Blake, Kadrian Goldson, Julian Forte, and Sanjay Davison will also represent the Jamaican squad on Saturday.

The list of athletes competing in the event no.17 in the men's at the 2024 Jamaica Athletics Invitational 100m is given below:

Kadrian Goldson, Jamaica Jerome Blake, Canada Ronny Baker, USA Julian Forte, Jamaica Brandon Hickling, USA Akeem Blake, Jamaica Sanjay Davison, Jamaica Earl Simmons, St. Kitts & Nevis