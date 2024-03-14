Jimmy Fallon responds to Noah Lyles, confirms his presence at Paris Olympics

Jimmy Fallon recently reacted to Noah Lyles’ statement, confirming his presence at the Paris Olympics 2024 during its closing ceremony.

On the Tonight Show starring Fallon on March 12, 2024, American songwriter Kelly Clarkson, NFL legend Peyton Manning, and sportscaster Mike Tirico made a huge announcement that they will be hosting the NBC Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

The three co-hosts also carried the Olympic medals on the show for the crowd to get a glance. Tirico, who has previously hosted the opening ceremony of the Olympics on three occasions, provided an interesting detail about the medals containing a piece of the Eiffel Tower in them.

However, unexpectedly during the show, Mike Tirico asked if Fallon would join him during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024, stating:

"If you come to Paris...would you do the closing ceremony with me?"

Fallon was shocked to hear this and replied:

"Are you serious?!"

Tirico went on to persist the television host, adding:

"Do I have to get on my knee? Will you say yes?"

Upon hearing this, he accepted the offer and the two then shared a hug. Fallon responded by saying:

"I’m in! I’m going to do it!”

Six-time world champion Noah Lyles reacted to the short clip of this proposal by Tirico shared by “The Tonight Show” on their X (formerly Twitter) handle, adding:

“@jimmyfallon wait is this real? 👀👀👀”

Jimmy Fallon confirmed his presence in the latest tweet, stating:

“Oui! See you in Paris! #ParisOlympics #JimmyInParis”

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 will be held on July 26, while the closing ceremony is scheduled for August 11, 2024. NBC and Peacock will stream the live coverage of the opening ceremony beginning at noon ET, with the primetime coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Noah Lyles reveals why USATF gave him a chance in the 4x400m relay event in Glasgow

USA Men's 4x400m Relay team at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Noah Lyles revealed the conversation that went on before he participated in the 4x400m relay event at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 and why USATF allowed his participation in the relay event.

“They [USATF] said, no spot is deserved on the relay. No spot is safe. Everybody has to prove their worth. And I was no different. They took a chance on me.”

He added:

“And I felt that this was the meet where it was the lowest risk, but it was the highest stake situation for them to say, this is uncomfortable enough for him to be in a place where he's going to be put pressure on him, but also where, if we lose, we'll be OK. We'll know we can't use him again.”

Noah Lyles, five-time Diamond League champion, ran the third-fastest leg (45.68) and helped the U.S. clinch a silver in the 4x400m relay in Glasgow.