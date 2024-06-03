Jonathan Owens reacts to Simone Biles' winning her 9th all-around title in dominant fashion at U.S. Gymnastics Championships 2024

Simone Biles has just scripted history at the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships, and no one could be prouder of the gymnast than her husband, Jonathan Owens. The NFL player was quick to shower his wife with praises after her title-winning outing in Fort Worth, Texas.

Going into the competition, Biles had already had a winning start to her season, clinching the all-around and floor gold-medals at the U.S Core Hydration Classic. The American carried over that momentum into her opening day at the U.S Championships, becoming the first woman this Olympic year to score above a 60 after she walked away with a 60.45 in the all-around. Her standout routine of the night came on the vault, where she posted a 15.800, the highest score recorded in the competition.

After that dominant start in Texas, Simone Biles proved impossible to catch up to. The 26-year-old made minor errors on her beam, vault, and floor routines, but was already too far ahead for any damage to be done. She completed the night with an impressive outing in the uneven bars, posting a 14.400.

With this, not only did Biles win a record-extending ninth U.S Championships all-around title, she also claimed gold on all four individual events.

Reacting to this fantastic performance by his wife, Jonathan Owens was left impressed, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to write:

“Every event!!!!! Just amazing!!!!”

Jonathan Owens spotted recording Simone Biles’ routines

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have always been each other's biggest cheerleaders, and the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships were no different. After flying to the competition on its opening day, the Chicago Bears safety was a consistent presence in the audience to cheer for his wife.

On Sunday night, fans got a glimpse of Owens recording Biles' as she got on the balance beam for her opening rotation of the session.

According to Simone Biles, Owens has also picked up a curious habit from her parents whenever he watches her perform live. Given that arenas don't always show the score live, the NFL safety has taken to jotting down all the scores in order to keep track of the competition.

“Whenever he learns about something, he wants to really dive in. He’s kind of a nerd in that aspect, in the best way, so if he's going to learn about gymnastics, he's going to learn about it. So that's what he was doing — keeping score of everybody and adding it up and stuff like that,” the gymnast told media after the competition.

Simone Biles will next be in action at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in late June, and fans will be curious to see whether Owens makes it to Minneapolis to cheer for his wife.