Jordan Chiles addresses whether she will return to LA Olympics after heartbreaking end to 2024 Games

Jordan Chiles addressed her participation in the 2028 LA Olympics for the first time after her medal was stripped last year. The American gymnast had won her first individual Olympic medal in Paris but was stripped of it in less than a month.

Chiles first helped the USA women's gymnastics team reclaim the gold medal before becoming part of the first all-black podium in gymnastics history during the floor exercise finals. She had initially finished fifth, but a last-minute appeal from her coach, Cecile Landi, meant her score improved enough for a third place.

However, the results were overturned when CAS ruled out Landi's appeal late, and Chiles had to return her medal. The two-time Olympic champion was understandably heartbroken and said she had lost her love for the sport.

While she returned to collegiate gymnastics last month, Chiles addressed her participation in the 2028 LA Olympics during an interview with Time after being named one of the magazine's Women of the Year.

"Mine's not a yes and mine's not a no," she said.

Chiles was joined by WNBA star A'ja Wilson, who said in reply to her answer:

"She's gonna be there too. See us in L.A."

Earlier last week, Chiles announced that she had started to "re-love" the sport and credited her UCLA teammates for making it possible.

"Words can’t describe how grateful I am to be a part of such an amazing team!! @uclagymnastics you guys have made me re-love competing and being out on a competition floor and I thank you🫶🏽 it’s been 6 months and I finally found the joy again❤️ to the alum, fans, and student-athletes thank you ," Jordan Chiles wrote on Instagram.

While Chiles and USA Gymnastics have contested the court rulings over the gymnast's bronze medal, an appearance at the home Olympics would be a fitting way for the gymnast to win her first individual medal now. She earlier made her Olympic debut in Tokyo and stepped up in the absence of Simone Biles to lead the US to a silver medal.

"I have the ability to perform my life away at UCLA" - Jordan Chiles on whether losing bronze medal still hurts

Jordan Chiles at the the Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party 2025 - Source: Getty

Speaking during the aforementioned interview with the Time, Jordan Chiles admitted to having moved from the bronze medal controversy. The 23-year-old said she was focused on UCLA, where she has been at her best since the start of the season last month.

"At the beginning, it was hard. It was something that I had to just push through and see where it would go. I'm in college now, and I have the ability to perform my life away at UCLA. People are always coming to me and just being like, 'You're always gonna be loved.' So I'm now just able to take what I have, let everybody do the outside work, and just push myself forward," Jordan Chiles said.

Chiles is ranked No.1 in the nation on floor exercise with an average score of 9.936 and has frequently gone viral for her Prince-themed floor routines. She also ranks eighth on the vault with an average score of 9.875 and has scored two perfect 10s so far, one each in vault and floor exercise.

