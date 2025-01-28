Jordan Chiles drops 2-word reaction as UCLA Basketball emerges victorious in rivalry match against USC Trojans

Jordan Chiles expressed her thoughts as UCLA Basketball registered their fourth straight win of the season against arch rivals USC Trojans. Chiles returns to Bruins Gymnastics earlier this year after skipping the last season for 2024 Paris Olympics.

UCLA took down the Trojans 82-76 in the their first meeting of the 2025 Big Ten Championships on Monday. They were led by Eric Dailey Jr. and Aday Mara, who combined for an impressive 28 points.

Chiles was elated over the team's result, and wrote:

"Yessir!!!!"

Jordan Chiles' Instagram story

Chiles joined UCLA Gymnastics in the 2022 season, and after taking a break last year, she returned earlier this month. The Olympic champion made her first appearance in a home meet since returning over the weekend, and received a warm welcome from the Bruins.

The 23-year-old put up a clinical performance, posting a team best 9.950 in floor exercise as UCLA downed Illinois 197.200-194.750 in its home opener. She scored a perfect ten on uneven bars during the Bruins resounding 197.550-194.850 victory over Maryland earlier last week and said it was an honor for her contribute to the team's success.

"My high was my 10 on bars, Being in the Big Ten for the very first time and doing that for our school is definitely an honor," she said (via dailybruin.com)

Chiles has three NCAA medals to her name, including two golds on uneven bars and floor exercise, and is now eyeing her first team title in her junior year.

"I had unfinished business" - Jordan Chiles on why she returned to UCLA Gymnastics

Teen Vogue Summit 2024 - Jordan Chiles speaks - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles had already established herself as one of the best collegiate gymnasts before taking a break in 2024. She won the uneven bars and floor exercise NCAA titles during her sophomore year and finished second on the all-around.

The 23-year-old had received nine All-American honors, and earned eight perfect 10 scores. However, she felt her story wasn't over yet.

"I had unfinished business. I know you're probably thinking, 'Jordan, you have NCAA titles, what do you have left to prove?' But I want to be able to win a natty with this team and at least come back with individual titles as well. I felt like there was something missing and I knew my story wasn't over," Jordan Chiles said (via ESPN)

Chiles has impressed so far on her return to Westwood, and also went viral for her Prince-themed performance on floor exercise at the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad.

