Jordan Chiles makes feelings known on receiving honor for historic podium moment with Simone Biles & Rebeca Andrade in controversial Olympic event

Jordan Chiles shared her thoughts after receiving the Jack Kelly Fair Play Award for her podium moment alongside Simone Biles and Rebeca Andrade. On November 13, 2024, Chiles and Biles were chosen by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee for the award in recognition of their historic gesture at the Paris Olympics, where they bowed to Andrade as part of the first all-Black gymnastics podium.

After receiving the award, the two-time Olympic medalist shared a picture of the trophy and certificate. She expressed her thoughts on the award and the historic moment in an Instagram story, writing:

“Jack Kelly Fair Play Award. Thank You! This moment & this award means a lot”

Screenshot of Jordan Chiles’ Instagram story. IG - jordanchiles

Although this became one of the most iconic images in Olympic history, the floor exercise event in which they got a chance to be on podium was known due to controversy. Chiles, who initially collected the bronze, later lost her medal, following an appeal by the Romanian Gymnastics Federation.

On the day of the floor exercise competition, Chiles originally scored 13.666 for her performance. However, an appeal by the USA coach Cecile Landi during the event resulted in a 0.1-point increase, which secured Chiles the bronze medal.

However, later, the Romanian Gymnastics Federation challenged the decision before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) by arguing that the inquiry was submitted four seconds late. The CAS then ruled against Jordan Chiles and reverted her score to its previous value, causing heartbreak for the American gymnast.

“They were both my biggest supporters”- When Jordan Chiles reflected on losing both grandfather and aunt

Jordan Chiles of UCLA Bruins against the Penn State Nittany Lions (Photo: Getty Images)

Jordan Chiles opened up about the nature of her grief when asked if she has healed from the loss of her grandfather and aunt, whom she lost in 2023. While the moments of success give her happiness, she also feels deep sadness knowing that her ‘biggest supporters’ are no longer there to witness her success. In a July 2024 interview with Teen Vogue, she said:

“I don’t really know where I am in my healing process. Some days I feel great, and then on days like making my second Olympics, I was so happy and then I was sad that they weren’t there to witness it. They were both my biggest supporters and they are my why. They wanted this for me and I wanted to do it for them.”

Following her grandfather’s passing, she got a tattoo on her left arm that reads, 'Where you are, I have been. Where I am, you will be,' as a tribute to him. In addition to this, Chiles has over 30 tattoos, primarily on her arms and back.

