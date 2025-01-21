Jordan Chiles makes a special appeal to fans as the UCLA Bruins prepare for their first home meet of 2025

Jordan Chiles is one of the best American gymnasts of her generation, having won multiple Olympic and World Championships medals. The 23-year-old has recently made a return to collegiate gymnastics with the UCLA Bruins, and on Tuesday (January 21) she made a special appeal to fans as the team prepares for their first home meet of the 2025 season.

The UCLA Bruins had a slow start to their year, making their season debut at the American Gold Classic, where they finished last with a 195.250, while California took first place with a 196.275, and Oregon State claimed second with a 195.775.

However, the team soon recovered and earned their first win of the season at the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad, where they posted a 197.550 to outdo Kentucky, Ohio State, and Arkansas. They have since gone on to beat Maryland 197.550 to 194.850.

Now, the Bruins are preparing for their first home meet of the season, and Jordan Chiles has a special request for fans for this particular meet. Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote,

“Hello everyone this is a PSA- please come and attend our home meet this Saturday the 25th at Pauley at 2pm!! @uclagymnastics would love all the support and want to give you guys an amazing show!! So come!!!”

Via Jordan Chiles' Instagram

On Saturday, January 25th, the UCLA Bruins will take on Illinois at the Pauley Pavilion, with a live stream of the competition available on the B1G+ network.

Jordan Chiles’ 2025 NCAA season

Chiles in action at the UCLA Gymnastics' "Meet The Bruins" (Image Source: Getty)

Jordan Chiles first competed for the UCLA Bruins in 2022 and 2023 and took a break from NCAA competitions in 2024 in order to focus on the Paris Olympics. The American has now returned to the collegiate circuit, and it's like she never left.

Her first competition upon her return, the American Gold Classic, saw her clinch the meet title on the vault with a 9.900 while also contributing a score of 9.900 on the uneven bars.

Up next, Chiles impressed at the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad. Here, she scored a 9.975 on the floor in her season debut for the event while managing a 9.925 on the vault. She wrapped up her night with a 9.850 on the uneven bars.

In the UCLA Bruins' clash against Maryland, Jordan Chiles earned her first 10 of the season with a perfect routine on the uneven bars. She followed this up with a 9.950 on the floor and a 9.775 on the beam. The gymnast will now return to action on January 25 alongside the rest of the Bruins.

