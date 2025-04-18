Jordan Chiles' mother drops emotional reaction as gymnast wins gold at the 2025 NCAA Championships

Jordan Chiles delivered an incredible performance in the semifinals of the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championship held on Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas. Her team, the UCLA Bruins, will be moving forward to the final four.

While Chiles finished fifth in the all-around event, she advanced to the finals with a stellar result on the uneven bars, landing an almost perfect score of 9.975. Following this, her mother, Gina, shared an emotional reaction on X, reposting UCLA Gymnastics' post capturing her victory:

"Incredible!!!! Your face says it all."

Gina also shared an emotional response to her daughter's tweet about becoming a champion on the uneven bars and UCLA moving ahead to the finals.

"Bars CHAMP repeat and going to FOTF!!! I’m screaming!! 😭💋❤️ " Jordan Chiles wrote.

Jordan Chiles's mother replied:

"SO happy for you and your team...WHAT A DAY"

Joining UCLA in the final four are Utah, Missouri and Oklahoma. Utah posted the top score of 197.7625, with UCLA following closely at 197.7375.

Jordan Chiles on the inspiration behind the title of her memoir, I'm That Girl: Living the Power of my Dreams

Jordan Chiles was a part of the women's gymnastic team for USA at the Paris Olympics. Her stellar performance in the team event helped the US team win the Olympic gold. In her memoir I'm That Girl: Living the Power of my Dreams, the Olympian opened up about all the aspects of her life, from starting gymnastics at the age of six to the challenges she has faced over the years.

In an interview with Aly Raisman in July 2024, Jordan spoke about how she was inspired by a Beyoncé song. She said:

"So 'I'm that girl' actually came from a Beyoncé song. I recently went to her show that she had in Houston, and then I went to go watch the documentary, and it just inspired me a lot, because, you know, a lot of people take for granted who Beyoncé is, and for her, her childhood was crazy, and she became this childhood star like 'Beyoncé' at such a young age."

Talking about her memoir and how a Beyoncé concert inspired the name, Jordan said she attended Beyoncé's Renaissance tour and was inspired by the sparkling and exhilarating performance of the song I'm That Girl. Jordan was able to relate her journey to the essence of the song. Following Beyoncé's journey as a global icon, Jordan saw glimpses of her in it hence the name I'm That Girl.

