Jordan Chiles' mother Gina addresses fans’ concern over coaches ‘forcing’ the Olympic champion to compete against Utah

On Saturday, March 15, Jordan Chiles competed at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, where the UCLA Bruins faced the Utah Red Rocks. The gymnast’s performance at the meet left many concerned, as she registered a season-low vault score, leading fans to speculate that she was forced to compete. Recently, Chiles' mother, Gina, addressed fans' concerns and made her stance on the matter clear.

The Bruins' clash against Utah ended their nine-match winning streak. Multiple gymnasts, including Chiles, posted uncharacteristically low scores. The Olympic champion registered a season-low 9.775 on the vault and 9.825 on the floor.

After the meet, many fans wondered if Chiles was forced to compete. However, one fan on X defended the UCLA team, writing:

“Everybody please be for real, I'm 200% sure Jordan was not FORCED to compete yesterday 😭 She knows her body the best, if she had known this is gonna happen, she wouldn't have done floor - she just thought she's gonna be okay so she went for it, it just didn't work this time 🤷‍♀️.”

In reply to this, Jordan Chiles’ mother, Gina showed her support for the UCLA coaches, writing:

“Ohhh...y'all....yeah no. Didn’t know this was circulating. The coaches are top-tier when it comes to care and concern for Jordan and her body and rest. Let's squash this one. And also, remember she is 1 person...the UCLA team as a whole has been incredible. I believe in this team!”

Jordan Chiles' mom Gina reveals the gymnast suffered an injury away from the mat

After her return to UCLA, Jordan Chiles has been a powerhouse for the team, consistently delivering incredible performances and high scores. As the gymnast struggled to bring her trademark perfection to the meet against Utah, her mother revealed that she had suffered an injury away from the gym.

Taking to X, Gina Chiles explained that the Olympic champion had hurt her tailbone earlier in the week.

“Seeing worried comments- Rest is always good but just for clarity- she fell off her scooter in the rain and hurt her tailbone this week. So she is feeling it on every event. Running on vault and floor passes and especially when she hit it on the dive roll. She's ok- just hurts,” she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Despite this loss to Utah, Jordan Chiles and the UCLA Bruins have delivered strong results throughout the season. They clinched their first-ever Big Ten Regular-Season title earlier this month. Next, the team will compete in the Big Ten Championships on March 22.

