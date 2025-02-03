Jordan Chiles' mother Gina makes her feelings known as the 23-year-old pens a heartwarming message for UCLA Gymnastics

Jordan Chiles' mother Gina recently admired her daughter after the gymnast penned a heartfelt message for UCLA Gymnastics. Following her Paris Olympic campaign and Gold Over America Tour, Chiles returned to the collegiate circuit and has been in top form since.

She credited UCLA Gymnastics for rekindling her love for the sport again following the Paris Olympics' floor event bronze medal debacle. The American gymnast initially settled in third place behind teammate Simone Biles and Brazil's Rebeca Andrade. However, following the Romanian squad's appeal to CAS regarding the late inquiry submission by coach Cecile Landi, Chiles was stripped of her bronze medal.

In pursuit of her 2024 Olympic dream, Chiles took a break from her collegiate career till 2024. The gymnast made her first appearance for the Bruins in the 2025 season during the clash against California this month. On her return, Chiles expressed her deep gratitude for being a part of the Bruins, stating they helped her rediscover her love for competing.

"Words can’t describe how grateful I am to be apart of such an amazing team!! @uclagymnastics you guys have made me re-love competing and being out on a competition floor and I thank you🫶🏽 it’s been 6 months and I finally found the joy again❤️ to the alum, fans, and student-athletes thank you 🙏🏽," Chiles wrote.

Taking pride in the gymnast's resilience, Chiles' mother Gina praised her daughter. Gina shared Chiles' post on her Instagram story and wrote:

"@jordanchiles I'm so proud of you."

Screenshot of Jordan Chiles' mother Gina's Instagram story ([email protected]).

Jordan Chiles weighs in on making a big impact with her return to collegiate gymnastics circuit

Jordan Chiles during the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics 2024 in France. (Photo via Getty Images)

Following her return to the Bruins, Jordan Chiles twice posted perfect 10s. She recorded her first perfect 10 on the uneven bars against Maryland on January 18, 2025. Later, at the clash against Michigan State, she posted her second perfect 10 in the floor event on February 1.

Chiles claimed she wanted to make a big impact on her return to the Bruins while aiming to bring back creativity to her performances.

"Honestly, when we started working on this, I thought, 'If I'm coming back, I want to come back with a banger,'" Jordan Chiles said. "I don't want to come back and be like, 'Oh hey guys, I am back.' No, I want to come back with something that people are going to enjoy. Artistic gymnastics is very known for just the gymnastics part, and I wanted to be able to bring the art back into the sport, and so I felt like Prince was the best thing to do for that," (she said via.ESPN.com).

Jordan Chiles' mother has been her ultimate supporter. Gina lauded her daughter when the gymnast launched her latest collection of leotards with GK Elite. She also shared a heartwarming moment of the ace gymnast signing her father Timothy's jacket after an NCAA meet.

