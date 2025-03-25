Jordan Chiles mother Gina makes feelings known about massive cheering after daughter's perfect 10 Big Ten Championships

Jordan Chiles' mother, Gina Chiles, shared a video on social media showing her excitement as her daughter performed at the Big Ten Championship on Saturday, March 22. The video included a snippet of Chiles' performance on the mat, with her family supporting her during the performance.

At the Big Ten Championship, Chiles delivered an outstanding performance, scoring a perfect 10.0 on the floor exercise. This was her third perfect 10 of the season and the 11th of her career. Her flawless routine helped UCLA secure the team championship.

Chiles' teammates Brooklyn Moors and Ciena Alipio also scored perfect 10s, as UCLA made history as the first Big Ten team to have three different gymnasts earn perfect 10s in the same event. Chae Campbell also contributed by winning the all-around title with a career-high-tying score of 39.725.

Reflecting on the performance, Chiles' mother shared the video on X with a caption:

"So as you can see....I'm about my babies. The dancing on the other hand...my apologies"

When Jordan Chiles' mother Gina Chiles reflected on her daughter securing a spot at the US Olympics Gymnastics team

Jordan Chiles with her parents, Gina and Timothy Chiles during Michigan State v UCLA - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles' family celebrated her earning a spot on the U.S. Olympic gymnastics squad. She broke down in tears before her last routine during the Olympic trials in St. Louis, which caused her family to react similarly.

Gina Chiles, her mother, saw that Jordan embraced the moment and maintained her last position for a longer period than usual. Wearing similar jerseys, the family watched with pride as her years of training paid off.

Reflecting on the news, Chiles' mother said (via Clark County Today) in 2021:

"She was crying before (the routine) which made us all lose it"

Jordan Chiles, who is originally from Vancouver, Washington, trained at Naydenov Gym before deciding to relocate to Texas in order to continue his training. Seeking a new beginning, she joined the World Champions Centre, which is run by Simone Biles' family.

After graduating from high school in 2019, she requested her parents' support to move. Although her father continued to live in Vancouver but made frequent visits, her mother moved with her. Even though she briefly thought about quitting gymnastics, she remained committed to her objective.

