Jordan Chiles' mother Gina makes her feelings known for Olympic gold medalist's 'I'm That Girl' memoir as she makes a heartfelt appeal to fans

Jordan Chiles' mother, Gina Chiles, encouraged fans to pre-order the Olympian's memoir, I'm That Girl. Chiles will publish her first book through Harper Influence in the spring of 2025.

Chiles earned the team gold and the floor bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics but made to forfeit her first individual medal for an extended ordeal with the Romanian Gymnastics Federation and CAS. The two-time Olympian then participated in the Gold Over America tour with her Olympic teammates, performing across 30 US cities.

In November 2024, Chiles announced that she would release her memoir, 'Im That Girl,' in the spring of 2025. The book will encompass the Olympian's journey as a Black in a white-dominated sport, the physically and mentally demanding aspects of gymnastics, and other struggles. Her Paris Olympic medal fate also secured an integral position in the memoir.

Trending

Before the release, the book became available for fans to pre-order, as per Rennaisance Literary and Talent's Instagram page. Chiles' mother, Gina Chiles, excitedly shared the post in her Instagram story and appealed to fans to grab their picks.

"You have no idea... NONE.... how crazy it is to see this. Baby girl has a book!! Go pre-order it!!

Jordan Chiles' mother Gina Chiles appealed to fans for pre-ordering the Olympian's book; Instagram - @gina.chiles

Chiles' book has a foreword by her WCC and Olympic teammate, Simone Biles.

In an exclusive interview once, the Senior Vice President and Publisher of Harper Influence Lisa Sharkey shared how Chiles' inspirational story piqued her interest.

"From the moment I met Jordan Chiles, months before the 2024 summer Olympics, I was impressed with her heart, her authenticity, her enthusiasm, and her powerful storytelling. Jordan is a role model for people of all ages no matter where they have come from, proving that greatness is possible if you stay true to yourself." (via People)

Jordan Chiles once shared the story behind her intention to write her memoir

Chiles posing at the Michigan State v UCLA gymnastics meet - (Source: Getty)

Having started her gymnastics journey early, Chiles made her elite debut in 2013 as a 12-year-old and continued her excellence on the national and global stage. Named after the legendary basketball player, Michael Jordan, the California resident once shared that she planned to write a book about her 'crazy' life since very young, as per USA Today.

"This memoir was something that I've always wanted to do ever since I was little I told my parents one day I wanna write a book about my story and I only wanted to do that because life from the very beginning of being a little kid was already crazy," she said. [3:40 onwards]

The youngest of the four siblings, Jordan Chiles revealed that she was 'a miracle child'.

"I'm a miracle child, I'm a rainbow baby, there's already a lot of things. I'm named after Michael Jordan so those stories are things that I felt like you know people should actually read coming from the person and I think it's just gonna be very impactful."

Chiles was on the silver medal-winning gymnastics team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and collected three medals from the World Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback